Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia mother reports 7-month-old missing in Clayton County

Jonha Harrison was reported missing on December 20

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Elizabeth Smart helps launch new technology to find missing persons Video

Elizabeth Smart helps launch new technology to find missing persons

The kidnapping survivor and child safety activist is partnering with Portland-based tech company Q5id to launch the "Guardian" app nationwide.

A Georgia mother reported her 7-month-old missing after the man she gave permission to care for her son did not return. 

Jonha Harrison was reported missing on December 20, according to the Clayton County Police Department

His mother had initially given the child to a man named "Josh," who she believed at the time was the baby's father.

The mother allowed "Josh" to care for her baby for about two weeks, police said.

GEORGIA POLICE FOUND MISSING GIRL, 11, SUSPECTED OF BEING HUMAN TRAFFICKING VICTIM

 Jonha Harrison

 Jonha Harrison (Clayton County Police Department)

She later learned that the man was not the baby's father, but allowed "Josh" to give the infant to his cousin since she was unable to care for him during that time.

The mother called the cousin on FaceTime on December 14 and was able to see her son.

A Georgia mother reported her seven-month-old baby missing after the person she gave permission to care for her son for a couple of weeks failed to return him.

A Georgia mother reported her seven-month-old baby missing after the person she gave permission to care for her son for a couple of weeks failed to return him. (Clayton County Police Department)

WOMAN PLEADS GUILTY AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH SEX TRAFFICKING ALONGSIDE GOP STRATEGIST

They agreed to have the mother pick up the baby on Monday, but the cousin never showed up to drop him off.

The mother was scheduled to pick up her baby on Monday, but the cousin never showed up.

The mother was scheduled to pick up her baby on Monday, but the cousin never showed up. (Clayton County Police)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jonha Harrison is a black male infant who was last seen wearing a large Nike jacket, according to police.