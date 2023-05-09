Georgia man faces over 100 charges for allegedly possessing over 7 hours of child pornography

An Acworth, Georgia, man convicted felon faces serious charges after he was allegedly found to be in possession of more than seven hours of child pornography on a table, according to reports.

FOX 5 Atlanta reported Christian Jamar Harris, 32, faces more than 100 charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office allege that Harris’s tablet contained at least 109 videos. The tablet was found at the suspect’s residence in Acworth.

The allegations also claim the videos depicted children engaging in lewd and sexual acts, some of which were done with adults.

Harris also faces a single charge for receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to jail records.

The suspect was previously arrested in 2014 by the Acworth Police Department for possessing sexually explicit material depicting minors.

Prior to his arrest, he was employed by the City of Acworth as a grounds maintenance laborer since November 2012, and had successfully passed a background investigation. Harris also served as a volunteer in the local youth football program.

He was ultimately convicted of the charges in November 2016 and sentenced to 20 years of probation after entering a plea agreement. As part of his sentence, Harris registered as a sex offender.

Harris is currently being held without bond.