Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia man faces over 100 charges for allegedly possessing over 7 hours of child pornography

Georgia suspect was previously convicted and sentenced to 20 years probation after being found with child pornography in 2014

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Georgia mom speaks out after daughter's field trip simulated a slave auction Video

Georgia mom speaks out after daughter's field trip simulated a slave auction

Gladese Cleaves, whose nine-year-old daughter participated in a mock slave auction during a field trip, tells Fox News Digital she is fighting back against the attempt to water down history.

An Acworth, Georgia, man convicted felon faces serious charges after he was allegedly found to be in possession of more than seven hours of child pornography on a table, according to reports.

FOX 5 Atlanta reported Christian Jamar Harris, 32, faces more than 100 charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

Christian Jamar Harris Mugshot

Christian Jamar Harris booking photo (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office allege that Harris’s tablet contained at least 109 videos. The tablet was found at the suspect’s residence in Acworth.

GEORGIA MAN SENTENCED AFTER KIDNAPPING, SEXUALLY ASSAULTING COLLEGE STUDENTS WALKING HOME

The allegations also claim the videos depicted children engaging in lewd and sexual acts, some of which were done with adults.

Harris also faces a single charge for receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to jail records.

The suspect was previously arrested in 2014 by the Acworth Police Department for possessing sexually explicit material depicting minors.

MADISON BROOKS DEATH: SECOND SUSPECT IN ALLEGED RAPE OF LSU STUDENT INDICTED

Prior to his arrest, he was employed by the City of Acworth as a grounds maintenance laborer since November 2012, and had successfully passed a background investigation. Harris also served as a volunteer in the local youth football program.

He was ultimately convicted of the charges in November 2016 and sentenced to 20 years of probation after entering a plea agreement. As part of his sentence, Harris registered as a sex offender.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris is currently being held without bond.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.