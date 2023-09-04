Expand / Collapse search
Georgia

Georgia man charged with murder in death of 2-year-old son

GA man told police the child had been kidnapped during a robbery

Associated Press
A Georgia man will face murder charges after the body of his 2-year-old son was found at a garbage facility, news outlets report.

East Point Police said they will charge 23-year-old Artavoius North with murder, concealing the death of another and cruelty to children, news outlets reported.

Police announced the charges Friday after a body found at a garbage transfer station was identified as 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell.

North told police on Aug. 16 that the toddler had been kidnapped during an armed robbery, but investigators began to doubt that story. North was arrested on charges of making a false report to law enforcement.

A man from Georgia has been charged with homicide in the death of his 2-year-old son.

Police on Aug. 23 found a body of a child at a garbage transfer station. Authorities announced Thursday that the remains had been identified as that of the missing toddler.

East Point is about 7 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.