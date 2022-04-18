Georgia man arrested after 19-year-old fatally shot at family’s Easter gathering

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia family’s Easter gathering turned deadly over the weekend when a convicted felon shot a 19-year-old father during an argument over the victim’s child, authorities said.

Reginald Manual, the victim, was attending an Easter gathering with his girlfriend and her family in the 200 block of Valley Hill Road in Riverdale late Saturday, Clayton County police said.

During the gathering, a heated argument broke out between Manual and his girlfriend’s mother after he stated that he wanted to remove his child from the home, police said.

Manual walked out of the home after the verbal altercation and was shot, according to authorities.

Officers responded just after midnight on Sunday to the home for a call of a person shot and found Manual in the driveway with a gunshot wound, police said.

As officers provided first aid, police said Manual was able to tell them who shot him before being rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators used what they learned from Manual and the multiple witnesses they spoke with to identify Jaswan Burroughs, the mother’s boyfriend, as the suspect, police said.

Police released video of officer’s leading a handcuffed Burroughs into a squad car after his arrest.

Burroughs faces charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.