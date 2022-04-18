Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia man arrested after 19-year-old fatally shot at family’s Easter gathering

Victim identified Jaswan Burroughs as alleged shooter before dying, Clayton County police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia family’s Easter gathering turned deadly over the weekend when a convicted felon shot a 19-year-old father during an argument over the victim’s child, authorities said.

Reginald Manual, the victim, was attending an Easter gathering with his girlfriend and her family in the 200 block of Valley Hill Road in Riverdale late Saturday, Clayton County police said.

GEORGIA MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER ALLEGEDLY LEAVING GRANDMOTHER TO DIE IN FREEZER

During the gathering, a heated argument broke out between Manual and his girlfriend’s mother after he stated that he wanted to remove his child from the home, police said.

The victim identified Jaswan Burroughs as the person who shot him before dying, police said.

The victim identified Jaswan Burroughs as the person who shot him before dying, police said. (Clayton County Police Department)

Manual walked out of the home after the verbal altercation and was shot, according to authorities.

Officers responded just after midnight on Sunday to the home for a call of a person shot and found Manual in the driveway with a gunshot wound, police said.

As officers provided first aid, police said Manual was able to tell them who shot him before being rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Jaswan Burroughs, a convicted felon, was arrested Sunday in connection to the murder in Riverdale, Georgia, police said.

Jaswan Burroughs, a convicted felon, was arrested Sunday in connection to the murder in Riverdale, Georgia, police said. (Clayton County Police Department)

Investigators used what they learned from Manual and the multiple witnesses they spoke with to identify Jaswan Burroughs, the mother’s boyfriend, as the suspect, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police released video of officer’s leading a handcuffed Burroughs into a squad car after his arrest. 

Burroughs faces charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Your Money