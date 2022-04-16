Georgia man charged with murder after allegedly leaving grandmother to die in freezer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia man is being charged with murder after allegedly leaving his own grandmother in a freezer for months.

Robert Tincher III, 29, was charged with felony murder after he allegedly put his grandmother, Doris Cumming, 82, in a freezer for months, according to Fox 5.

Floyd County Police said that the discovery of Cumming's body was made on Thursday in a home that the two shared in Armuchee.

An investigator said that Cumming was still alive when she was put into the freezer.

ARREST MADE IN TRIPLE HOMICIDE AT GEORGIA GUN RANGE

"From what we determined, at the time, he believed she was still breathing and had some movement at the time she was going into the freezer," said Floyd County Investigator Brittany Werner.

The body remained in the freezer for months, and police say Tincher moved the freezer to a different location when the body was still inside it.

Police said that they believe that Cumming was injured in December after a fall, and that Tincher didn't seek medical attention for his grandmother, instead dragging her through the home.

A warrant for Tincher's arrest states that he "heard and saw numerous bones break." He wrapped Cumming in plastic bags and placed her in a large freezer, according to police.

Charges state that Tincher "acknowledged her back broke going into the freezer."

He was also charged with aggravated battery and concealing the death of another.

GEORGIA RAPPER ARCHIE EVERSOLE ALLEGEDLY MURDERED BY BROTHER, AUTHORITIES SAY

Tincher told an investigator that he didn't call 911 because there was a warrant out for his arrest for an incident involving terroristic threats that he allegedly made on social media aimed at his wife.

He also told the investigator how much he loved his grandmother.

"He said she was the only family member that gave him the courtesy and love and attention he needed," Werner said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An autopsy is being performed on Cumming's body by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to determine a cause and time of death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.