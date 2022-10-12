Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Georgia man accused of breaking infant girl's neck, trying to smother twin sister

Robert Terrell Dubose Jr., 22, is in the Floyd County Jail for aggravated assault and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children

Elizabeth Pritchett
By Elizabeth Pritchett | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Georgia man is behind bars on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to kill twin infants.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, 22-year-old Robert Terrell Dubose Jr., of Rome, is accused of breaking the neck of a 3-month-old girl and trying to smother her twin sister while they were both crying during an Oct. 3 incident.

Dubose was arrested on Oct. 11 and booked into the Floyd County Jail.

Floyd County Jail records show he is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children.

NEONATAL NURSE ACCUSED OF KILLING 7 BABIES, ATTEMPTING TO KILL 10 MORE: 'MALEVOLENT PRESENCE'

Robert Dubose Jr., 22, is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children.

Robert Dubose Jr., 22, is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children. (Floyd County Jail)

Both girls were reportedly born five months premature, according to records obtained by the Atlanta news outlet.

As of Thursday morning, there has not been an update issued on the condition of the babies.

Dubose's relationship to the twins, if any, has not been disclosed.

MISSING GEORGIA TODDLER QUINTON SIMON LIKELY DEAD; POLICE NAME MOTHER AS 'PRIME SUSPECT'

Handcuffs on top of a fingerprint form.

Handcuffs on top of a fingerprint form. (iStock)

Jail records show the case was bound over to the Floyd County Superior Court, which means a judge found there is probable cause for the case to go to a higher court, according to Georgia law.

A Google Earth image shows the exterior of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office in Rome, Ga.

A Google Earth image shows the exterior of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office in Rome, Ga. (Google Earth)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dubose is being held without bond.