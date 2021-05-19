Georgia woman wanted in Little Caesars attack remains at large, sheriff says

A Georgia woman remained at large on Wednesday after she was allegedly caught on video brutally beating another woman inside a Little Caesars restaurant earlier this week, authorities said.

Brittany Kennedy, 25, fled the establishment in Augusta on Monday after allegedly confronting the victim, 22-year-old Emily Broadwater, and leaving her bloodied, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW

Kennedy, who is wanted for battery, was not at her home when deputies began the search for her following the attack. Sgt. William McCarty with the sheriff's office told Fox News on Wednesday that authorities are "making an active and concerted effort to locate her" and are confident they will do so.

Little Caesars provided Fox News with footage from the restaurant following the attack, showing staff members using a first aid kit to help Broadwater as she waited for deputies to arrive.

The confrontation unfolded just after 4 p.m. inside the Little Caesars.

A bystander filmed the assault, which has since gone viral online. Deputies said they reviewed surveillance footage from the restaurant.

The restaurant footage shows Kennedy briefly talking to the victim before pulling her chair out from underneath her, causing Broadwater to fall to the floor, according to a sheriff’s office case report.

Kennedy then allegedly grabbed the victim by her hair and dragged her across the restaurant’s lobby. As Broadwater lay flat on her back, the suspect gets on top of her and hits her in the head and face multiple times with a closed fist, the report said.

The suspect then grabs Broadwater again by her hair and drags her to the sidewalk. As Broadwater is lying on her side, Kennedy allegedly stands over her and stomps on her head multiple times. The sheriff’s report notes that Broadwater’s head struck the concrete with each strike.

The case report said Broadwater had a black eye and a large laceration on the inside of her lip, which was also "severely swollen." She had "a large knot" on her forehead and multiple cuts on her head, face and neck.

Broadwater did not lose consciousness during the attack, according to the sheriff’s office. She was treated at the scene and declined to be taken to a hospital, saying that a friend would take her later.

McCarty told Fox News that the victim was treated and released from the hospital. He said she will recover and her child was "OK" following the incident.

Little Caesars also provided Fox News with a statement following the incident.

"The safety of our crew members and customers is the most important thing to us," the statement read. "In any case where a customer or employee is in danger, we advise our crew members to call the police immediately."

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information on Kennedy to call deputies at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.