Georgia homeowner shoots teen boy allegedly breaking into car

The Georgia teen is recovering at a hospital and two other suspects fled the scene after the shooting, police said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Georgia homeowner shot a 16-year-old boy after catching him trying to break into his car.

The DeKalb County Police Department said officers responded around 9 a.m. Tuesday to investigate reports of a shooting, Fox Atlanta reported. They found the teen with a gunshot wound. 

OHIO MAN CHARGED WITH TRYING TO FIREBOMB CHURCH HOSTING DRAG EVENT

Investigators believe the teen and two other suspects broke into a vehicle in the neighborhood when the homeowner confronted them. 

Georgia homeowner shoots teen

Authorities in Georgia at the scene where a homeowner shot a teenage boy who allegedly broke into a vehicle.  (Fox Atlanta)

The homeowner fired at least one shot, police said. The teen was rushed to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury. He remains hospitalized. 

The other two suspects fled the scene after the shooting. 

Authorities have not said if the homeowner will face charges for the shooting. 

