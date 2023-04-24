Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Ohio man charged with trying to firebomb church hosting drag event

Aimenn D. Penny faces multiple charges in the attempted attack on the Community Church of Chesterland (UCC) in Chesterland, Ohio

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Drag queen bingo night at Connecticut church received 'extraordinary' response from community, reverend says Video

Drag queen bingo night at Connecticut church received 'extraordinary' response from community, reverend says

A Connecticut church sparked controversy after hosting a drag queen bingo night to raise money for an annual youth mission trip to rebuild homes in Appalachia.

An Ohio man has been federally charged with trying to firebomb a church with Molotov cocktails to prevent a drag queen story hour for children.

Aimenn D. Penny, 20, was indicted for one count of using fire to commit a federal felony, one count of malicious use of explosive materials and one count of possessing a destructive device, the Justice Department said Monday. 

WHITE HOUSE SAYS ‘TRANS COMMUNITY’ IS ‘UNDER ATTACK’ AFTER NASHVILLE SHOOTING

Signs in front Community Church of Chesterfield (UCC) in Ohio.

Signs in front Community Church of Chesterfield (UCC) adorned with rainbow LGBT flags. An Ohio man allegedly tried to firebomb the church over a drag event being hosted there.  (Google Maps)

"Violence and destruction are never an acceptable way to express a disagreement with a particular viewpoint," First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Baeppler for the Northern District of Ohio said earlier this month after Penny's arrest. "While, as Americans, we enjoy the right to disagree, doing so peacefully is the only appropriate option."

Penny tried to firebomb the Community Church of Chesterland (UCC) in Chesterland, Ohio, on March 25, authorities said. 

In an April 1 Facebook post, the church thanked law enforcement for protecting a drag event that occurred the same day. 

"A huge THANK YOU is due to the Chardon and Chester Police Departments, as well as the Geauga County Sheriff's office for their incredible and overwhelming support and protection of the local citizens attending the Drag Story Hour at the church today," the church wrote.

North Carolina school taking heat for letting drag queen straddle student Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The number of cruisers we hear were present, the 'swat-style' vans, the Chagrin Falls 'tactical mobile unit' which we were told was parked nearby...this overwhelming presence would have put caution in the mind of any group hoping to make an opportunistic threat," the post said. "We are not sure, but apparently police from some five nearby communities were on site today."

Penny faces up to 20 years in prison.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.