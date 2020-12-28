Georgia girl, 7, dies after being shot Christmas shopping with family: report

A 7-year-old Georgia girl died Saturday night from injuries sustained in a shooting earlier in the week while she was Christmas shopping with her family, a report said.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Kennedy Maxie was shot in the back of the head while she was driving with her mom and aunt near Atlanta’s Phipps Plaza.

The aunt, who was behind the wheel at the time, reportedly continued to drive after the gunfire until she "noticed that the victim was acting strangely." She realized the girl was hit and rushed her to a hospital, where she was rushed into surgery.

"Our hearts are broken by the senseless murder of Kennedy," Keisha Lance Bottoms, the city’s mayor, said, according to the paper. She said the city’s police force is pursuing "significant leads" but said it does little to ease the family's pain.

Attorney Jackie Patterson told Fox 5 Atlanta that he saw the news of the shooting and felt compelled to act. "I actually contributed $5,000 to Crime Stoppers." He said it is any parent's "worst nightmare."

The paper reported that the family’s Lexus is not believed to have been the target of the gunfire. They believe the shooting stemmed from an argument in the parking lot on Monday.

The Journal-Constitution reported that 2020 has been the deadliest year in the city since 1998.