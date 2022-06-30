Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Georgia family dispute leaves multiple people stabbed, Savannah police say

The Savannah Police Department said four people were stabbed as well as the suspect, saying one of the injuries was serious

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Five people were stabbed Thursday, including a suspect, during a family dispute, Georgia authorities said. 

The Savannah Police Department said its officers were at the scene in the 1900 block of Delesseps Avenue. One of the injuries was serious, police said. The incident occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. 

A family dispute in Georgia resulted in multiple victims being stabbed Thursday, police said.

Authorities did not specify what the dispute was over or the conditions of the other people involved. The Chatham County Emergency Services told Fox affiliate Fox 28 that five patients were taken to a hospital. 

The motive behind the attack has not been disclosed. Fox News has reached out to the police department. 

