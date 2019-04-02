Georgia elementary school celebrates janitor’s 80th birthday

A Georgia elementary school reportedly surrounded their janitor with cards, songs and even some hugs in honor of his 80th birthday last week.

The celebration for Haze Mabry was organized at Pike County Elementary School and the joyous occasion was caught on video, Fox 35 reported.

The clip was posted on Facebook by the school’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) and showed the halls lined with people as they sang “Happy Birthday.”

MICHIGAN BOY, 12, FED UP WITH POTHOLES, DECIDES TO FIX THEM HIMSELF

The man of the hour soon emerged on the clip to cheers and applause and was greeted by students as he walked through the school.

Mabry – an Army veteran – got lots of cards at the event, which was attended by nearly 800 students, The Washington Post reported. He told the outlet about one in particular, in which someone wrote “Mr. Haze, you are my sunshine.”

Apparently, the feeling is mutual, with Mabry telling The Post that he feels “the same way about them.”

The school’s PTO also shared photos from the party on Facebook, including some of Mabry sporting an “80 Years Loved” t-shirt.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“This man works hard all day until 5:30pm and he does it with a smile on his face! He makes time to speak to every child and staff member he passes,” the post said. “Mr. Haze makes everyone feel important, special, and loved.”

“It may be his birthday, but we are the ones who receive a gift,” it continued. “The gift of having him in our school, lives, and hearts. This is the good stuff! Mr. Haze, you sir are loved, admired, and adored here at PCES. Happy 80th Birthday! We wish you the best today and always! #EightyYearsLoved”