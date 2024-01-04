Expand / Collapse search
Georgia

Georgia deputy killed in line of duty after fatal crash during chase

The crash occurred on Interstate 85 in Chambers County, located on the Georgia-Alabama border

Fox News
Published
  • Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix was killed on Thursday morning in a police chase that crossed from Georgia into Alabama.
  • The pursuit involved a stolen vehicle and resulted in Minix being struck by another law enforcement vehicle.
  • The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Minix's death in a social media post.

A Georgia sheriff's deputy was killed Thursday morning after being stuck by another law enforcement vehicle during a police chase that crossed into Alabama.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix was killed in the crash after the pursuit by Georgia law enforcement of a stolen vehicle continued into Alabama.

The sheriff's office wrote in a social media post that, "during the apprehension of the suspect Eric was struck by a police car and was pronounced dead at an area hospital."

"We have lost a good deputy. We have lost a good man. We have lost a good friend," the sheriff's office wrote.

Georgia law enforcement were chasing a stolen vehicle, and the chase continued into Alabama where the fatal crash occurred. (Fox News)

WRBL-TV reported that the crash occurred on Interstate 85 in Chambers County, which is on the Georgia-Alabama border.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash. A spokesman said they are working to gather additional information to release.

Minix, who was also a K-9 officer, is survived by a wife and three daughters.