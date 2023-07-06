Expand / Collapse search
Bodycam footage shows Georgia deputy rescue driver trapped in burning vehicle

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
A Georgia sheriff’s deputy rescued a motorist who was trapped in a burning car.

A Georgia sheriff’s deputy rescued a woman who was trapped in a burning car over the weekend, and the lifesaving incident was captured by the officer’s body camera. 

On Saturday, July 1, Candler County Sheriff's Office's Sgt. Ashleigh Taylor responded to a 911 call from fellow motorists reporting a vehicle had veered off Highway 46 in Metter, Georgia, and crashed into a wooded embankment.

Taylor's bodycam showed him responding to the call and quickly discovering that the vehicle, a red Subaru sedan, was engulfed in flames.

While rushing to the burning car, he can be heard calling out to the driver and encouraging her to get unbuckled.

An officer saves a woman trapped in a burning car

Dramatic video captured the moment a Georgia sheriff’s deputy leaped into action and rescued a woman from a burning car. (Candler County Sheriff's Office)

Smoke filling a red car

The red car had veered off a busy road in Georgia and crashed into a wooded area. (Candler County Sheriff's Office)

"Let's get out of the car," Taylor said. "Take your seatbelt off."

He is then seen using a baton to break into the driver's side window before removing the woman. After she was out of the car and on the ground, Taylor repeatedly asked her if there was anyone else inside the burning vehicle.

Woman on the ground after being rescued

Sgt. Ashleigh Taylor saved the woman trapped in the burning car by breaking the driver's side window and pulling her out. (Candler County Sheriff's Office)

In the bodycam footage, the driver appears to be incoherent while holding on to her arm and groaning.

Following the deputy's conversation with the woman, he can be heard asking fellow officers to help her get away from the crash site.

Smoke from car crash

Candler County Sheriff's Office thanked the police officers involved in the rescue and the motorists who called 911 to report the car crash. (Candler County Sheriff's Office)

Police praised Taylor's "swift actions," thanking him for being quick on his feet before tragedy took place.

"Due to Sergeant Taylor’s swift actions, the driver was removed from a dangerous situation before it escalated," the CCSO wrote in a Facebook post. "We would also like to thank the number of motorists that stopped to assist."

The sheriff's office has not disclosed the woman's condition nor the circumstances that led to the crash. Fox News Digital's request for further information was not immediately returned.

