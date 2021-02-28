Georgia deputy airlifted in critical condition, another wounded in shooting; manhunt underway: reports

A manhunt was underway near the Georgia-Florida line early Sunday after a shooting in Georgia on Saturday night that left a sheriff’s deputy fighting for his life and a second deputy wounded, according to reports.

The critically injured Decatur County deputy was airlifted to a hospital in Tallahassee, Fla., after suffering a gunshot wound under one of his arms, WTXL-TV of Tallahassee reported.

The second deputy, from neighboring Seminole County, Ga., suffered a non-life-threatening wound, the station reported.

Neither deputy was immediately identified. The shooting occurred in Brinson, Decatur County, according to WTXL.

Authorities issued an alert for a suspect named Troy Arthur Phillips, 40, saying he was "possibly armed and dangerous." The suspect’s brother, who was not named, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, WTXL reported.

The two deputies were participating in a vehicle pursuit as the suspects’ vehicle crossed from Seminole County into Decatur County, not far from the Florida state line, the station reported.

Both deputies were shot with what was believed to be a .30-caliber rifle, according to WTXL.

The suspects’ vehicle had been traveling more than 80 mph during the chase, the report said.