Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Manhunt
Published

Georgia deputy airlifted in critical condition, another wounded in shooting; manhunt underway: reports

A "possibly armed and dangerous" suspect was being sought while another was in custody, authorities said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A manhunt was underway near the Georgia-Florida line early Sunday after a shooting in Georgia on Saturday night that left a sheriff’s deputy fighting for his life and a second deputy wounded, according to reports.

The critically injured Decatur County deputy was airlifted to a hospital in Tallahassee, Fla., after suffering a gunshot wound under one of his arms, WTXL-TV of Tallahassee reported.

The second deputy, from neighboring Seminole County, Ga., suffered a non-life-threatening wound, the station reported.

Neither deputy was immediately identified. The shooting occurred in Brinson, Decatur County, according to WTXL.

VIRGINIA HIT-AND-RUN KILLS OFF-DUTY POLICE OFFICER

Authorities issued an alert for a suspect named Troy Arthur Phillips, 40, saying he was "possibly armed and dangerous." The suspect’s brother, who was not named, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, WTXL reported.

The two deputies were participating in a vehicle pursuit as the suspects’ vehicle crossed from Seminole County into Decatur County, not far from the Florida state line, the station reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both deputies were shot with what was believed to be a .30-caliber rifle, according to WTXL.

The suspects’ vehicle had been traveling more than 80 mph during the chase, the report said.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com.

Your Money