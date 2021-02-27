Virginia hit-and-run kills off-duty police officer

A 33 year veteran of the Henrico Police Department was killed in a hit-and-run crash while off duty in Virginia Saturday, authorities said.

Donald Lambert, Jr., who served as the department's captain of special operations, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are deeply saddened at the tragic and untimely loss of Capt. Lambert," Henrico Police Chief Eric English said Saturday.

"He was a selfless leader, mentor and friend who served our community with pride and dedication for nearly 34 years. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, colleagues and friends."

The suspect in the hit-and-run is still at large. Anyone with any information should call the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.