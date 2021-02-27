Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Virginia hit-and-run kills off-duty police officer

Suspect in the hit-and-run is still at large

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 33 year veteran of the Henrico Police Department was killed in a hit-and-run crash while off duty in Virginia Saturday, authorities said. 

Donald Lambert, Jr., who served as the department's captain of special operations, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

KANSAS OFFICERS HURT IN 'POSSIBLE EXPLOSION' IN DOWNTOWN WICHITA

Donald Lambert, Jr., a 33 year veteran of the Henrico Police Department, was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Saturday shortly before noon. 

Donald Lambert, Jr., a 33 year veteran of the Henrico Police Department, was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Saturday shortly before noon.  (Henrico Police Department)

"We are deeply saddened at the tragic and untimely loss of Capt. Lambert," Henrico Police Chief Eric English said Saturday. 

"He was a selfless leader, mentor and friend who served our community with pride and dedication for nearly 34 years. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, colleagues and friends."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect in the hit-and-run is still at large. Anyone with any information should call the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money