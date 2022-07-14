Georgia college graduate left paralyzed after routine chiropractor visit for neck pain goes wrong: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A recent college graduate in Georgia was reportedly left paralyzed after a routine chiropractor visit.



Caitlin Jensen, 28, graduated from Georgia Southern University in May with a degree in chemistry and biology and went to an unnamed chiropractor on June 16 where she received a neck adjustment, according to a GoFundMe page dedicated to raising money for her medical expenses.



But she was soon after rushed to an emergency room by ambulance, and tests revealed she had four dissected arteries in her neck, according to the page set up by Linda Foster. The damage caused her to go into cardiac arrest and suffer a stroke. She lost a pulse for 10 minutes before she was revived.

"That morning we were up and talking to her before work. You're talking to her and then 30 minutes later, she's in the hospital and now in the ICU," Jensen’s brother, Caleb Johnson, told WJCL.



After Jensen was stabilized, she was rushed into surgery, and doctors managed to repair some of the tears and placed a stent in one artery, according to the GoFundMe page.



The woman’s mother, Darlene Jensen, told WSB-TV that her daughter’s doctors said the injury was a direct result of the neck adjustment and the family has retained legal counsel on her daughter’s behalf.



"The surgeon that performed the surgery on her that saved her life, and every other doctor that has looked at her, have all agreed that this happened as a direct result of the neck manipulation," the elder Jensen said in the story published Tuesday. "The chiropractor called 911 and then called me and told me that she was ‘having a reaction to the treatment.’"



The chiropractor has not been named in local reports. WJCL reported reaching out to the chiropractor, who declined to comment on the incident and cited HIPAA privacy laws.

Jensen remains hospitalized in critical condition at the neuro ICU in Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. She suffered a traumatic brain injury, according to the fundraising page, and is currently conscious and able to respond to verbal commands by blinking her eyes, as well as wiggling her the toes of her left foot. But the rest of her body sits in a state of paralysis due to the injury, the pages says.



"She's able to open her eyes every now and then and wake up a little bit. And kind of move her hands to squeeze a little. But that's it," Johnson told WJLC for a story published Tuesday.



As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe page raised $56,676 of its $100,000 goal. Jensen’s family aims to have her transferred from the ICU to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta once she’s stable enough.



"It's huge just to know that people are out there supporting as we to get her into therapy. She's just a young college student with not the best health care," Johnson said.



A site on Caring Bridge has also been established to provide updates on Jensen’s condition. The most recent update published Wednesday asked for prayers for Jensen, her family and medical staff, noting how Jensen had a "rough day" with mucus collecting in her lung, causing issues with her trachea tube.