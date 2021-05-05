Georgia boy, 11, jumps from school bus onto passing truck: report

A student in Georgia was recovering after jumping out a school bus window Wednesday afternoon, according to reports.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in Walton County, about 40 miles east of Atlanta.

The bus was stopped in a turn lane, when the boy, 11, jumped out of the rear window of the Walton County School District bus and fell into a passing pickup truck, the Georgia State Patrol said.

The child then landed on the highway, troopers added, according to FOX 5 of Atlanta.

Walton paramedics transported the boy to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Troopers said the child had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Drivers were told to avoid the area during the investigation, according to a Facebook post by the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

The bus was not struck during the incident, which remains under investigation, FOX 5 reported.