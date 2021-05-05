Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia man, 22, arrested after fatal shooting of stepfather in supermarket parking lot

Suspect was caught without incident after a nearly 6-hour manhunt

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 22-year-old Georgia man has been arrested after his stepfather was found shot to death in a supermarket parking lot on Tuesday, authorities said.

Justin Tyler Davenport, 22, is accused of murdering 47-year-old Terry Don Crawford, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said Wednesday. Investigators said Davenport is the stepson of Crawford.

MARYLAND WOMAN SETS HOUSE ON FIRE WITH PERSON INSIDE, WATCHES FROM CHAIR ON FRONT LAWN, OFFICIALS SAY

Deputies with the Butts County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call just after 6 p.m. about a man who was found shot and not breathing in the Ingles grocery store parking lot in Jackson, Georgia, the GBI said. 

A preliminary investigation determined that Crawford died at the scene of apparent gunshot wounds. 

Investigators quickly identified Davenport as a person of interest in the murder investigation and requested the GBI for assistance.

After a six-hour manhunt, Davenport was located just before midnight and taken into custody without incident, the Butts County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office posted pictures of a muddy, shirtless and shoeless Davenport being detained.

The sheriff’s office posted pictures of a muddy, shirtless and shoeless Davenport being detained. (Butts County Sheriff’s Office )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators believed Crawford was meeting with Davenport in the parking lot for a reason not immediately known, FOX5 Atlanta reported.

No motive for the shooting was immediately given.

Davenport was charged with murder and booked into the Butts County Detention Center.

Your Money