Georgia child, 7, killed in hit-and-run as police 'desperately' asking for public's help

A Georgia police department says it is "desperately asking for the public’s assistance" in tracking down whoever killed a 7-year-old child in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

The Clayton County Police Department says the accident happened in Jonesboro, just outside of Atlanta, around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

"At this time, we really believe that maybe the child got out when no one was aware that the child snuck out," Clayton County Capt. Steven Palmer told reporters.

"It's a tragic situation," he added. "The total situation is very tragic. We have spoken with the parents, made contact with them."

The child was pronounced dead at the scene in the roadway.

Police also revealed that the person who phoned in a 911 call was not on scene as they arrived.

Palmer said the child’s family lives in the area, and they are cooperating with the investigation.

"At this time, we have no leads in reference to this accident. We are desperately asking for the public’s assistance," police said in a statement. "If you were traveling on Tara Blvd around that time, you may not have realized you hit someone. We are urging you to give us a call if you remember any details while you were traveling in that area."