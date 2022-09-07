Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Two men charged in Georgia for allegedly abducting man for bank scheme

Gabriel Lawrence and Terrence McPherson are both charged with kidnapping, possession of a firearm and forgery

Pilar Arias
Pilar Arias
Two men in Georgia have been arrested for allegedly abducting a man in a scheme to get money. 

Gabriel Lawrence and Terrence McPherson are both charged with kidnapping, possession of a firearm and forgery in a bank scheme last Wednesday, FOX 5 Atlanta reports.

The two men picked up the victim from the streets of Atlanta earlier in the day and offered to give him a couple of hundred bucks, Coweta County deputies said. The trio ended up in at a Wells Fargo Bank in Newnan after hours of driving around in a red Audi. The victim tried to get away several times, deputies said. 

The suspects allegedly asked the victim to go inside the bank to cash a fraudulent check of $1,467.00. Instead, the man gave the teller a note saying, "keep me safe." Someone working at the bank called 911. When deputies arrived minutes later, they surrounded the suspects' vehicle and arrested them. 

Bank in Georgia where two men asked another man to cash a fraudulent check. 

Deputies say they found a stolen handgun from Atlanta under the passenger seat of the suspects' vehicle. 

Two men were charged with kidnapping, possession of a firearm and forgery in a bank scheme after their victim passed a bank teller a note asking for help.

Both men are reportedly being held in the Coweta County jail without bond. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.