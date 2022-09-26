Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia block party shooting kills 1, injures 3 others

GA investigators believe that multiple weapons were fired multiple times, hitting the victims and some vehicles

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting at a block party in eastern Georgia.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said "numerous" shots were fired at the Saturday gathering in Louisville while more than 100 people were present.

The person who was killed was pronounced dead at a hospital in Louisville. Two victims were taken to a hospital in Augusta, while one was treated for minor injuries and released from the Louisville hospital.

GEORGIA MAYOR DIES IN MOTOCROSS WRECK

A Georgia block party shooting led to the death of one person and injured three more people.

A Georgia block party shooting led to the death of one person and injured three more people.

GEORGIA RESIDENTS ARE HAVING A HARD TIME ACCESSING STATE PAYMENTS

The sheriff's office did not release names of any of the victims.

Investigators say that multiple weapons were fired multiple times, hitting the victims and some vehicles.

DEBBIE COLLIER MURDER: GEORGIA INVESTIGATORS EXECUTED SEARCH WARRANT AT DAUGHTER'S HOUSE, DOCUMENT REVEALS

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are appealing for help in identifying the shooters.