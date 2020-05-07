Video of Georgia mall brawl shows man 'fly-kicking' woman on first day of coronavirus reopening

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A video has emerged of a man “fly-kicking” a woman during a wild brawl outside a Georgia mall on the first day it reopened following the coronavirus pandemic.

The cell phone video recorded Tuesday outside the Cumberland Mall in Atlanta showed a mall security guard – wearing his yellow uniform and a face mask – attempt to pull three women off one another.

“Get off, or I’ll have to pepper spray both of you,” the security guard says, getting between two women now on the ground in the parking lot as they pulled each other’s hair.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

A man suddenly jumps into frame and “fly-kicks’ the third woman in the chest, knocking her down. He then pushes the security guard off the other two women, scoops up one of them and runs away with her across the parking lot.

GEORGIA SAW 63K MORE OUT-OF-STATE VISITORS PER DAY IN FIRST WEEK OF REOPENING, SMART PHONE DATA SHOWS

MARYLAND READIES FOR 'STAGE ONE' OF CORONAVIRUS REOPENING PLAN, GOV. HOGAN SAYS

Only the security guard and another bystander were wearing masks. The profanity-laced video has since garnered more than 4.5 million views online, according to WGCL-TV. Cumberland Mall was also trending on Twitter Wednesday morning, with several social media users claiming the fight showed that Georgia should have remained closed for another few weeks.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp began "Phase One" of reopenings in the state on April 24, clearing most retail stores, hair salons and restaurant dining areas to resume business.

Following the order, the Cumberland Mall reopened Tuesday, with signs and stickers on the floor reminding visitors to remain at least six feet apart, Cobb Business Journal reported. Most retailers and restaurants inside, however, remained closed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“New measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for all who enter the Mall, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions,” the mall said on its website. “We are working diligently to provide a safe, clean environment where people feel comfortable shopping, dining and enjoying their time.”