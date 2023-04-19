Expand / Collapse search
Generic drugmaker sues FDA to keep abortion pill on market

GenBioPro Inc seeking to keep mifepristone on the market, in suit filed in U.S. District Court in Maryland

Generic abortion pill maker GenBioPro Inc sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday to keep mifepristone on the market amid ongoing legal challenges, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court in Maryland.

Mifepristone tablet

A box containing a Mifepristone tablet is seen at Blue Mountain Clinic in Missoula, Montana, U.S. February 28, 2023. (REUTERS/Evleyn Hockstein)