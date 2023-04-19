Generic drugmaker sues FDA to keep abortion pill on market
GenBioPro Inc seeking to keep mifepristone on the market, in suit filed in U.S. District Court in Maryland
PEOPLE MAY STILL BE ABLE TO ACCESS ABORTION PILLS IF FDA LOSES US COURT BATTLE
Generic abortion pill maker GenBioPro Inc sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday to keep mifepristone on the market amid ongoing legal challenges, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court in Maryland.
