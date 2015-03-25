Gay waitress who received note about 'lifestyle' in place of tip will donate to Wounded Warrior Project

Talk about paying it forward.

A gay waitress in New Jersey whose story went viral after a customer left a note criticizing her “lifestyle” instead of a tip will reportedly donate days of gratuities to the Wounded Warrior Project, NJ.com reports.

Dayna Morales, an ex-Marine and server at Gallop Asian Bistro in Bridgewater, said she has been “overwhelmed” with more than $2,000 in tips and donations since receiving the note last week. Her employer has also decided to match every donation to the charity that helps severely wounded veterans.

“I never really expected or imagined this could happen,” Morales said Saturday.

Jennie Saldana, of The Bronx. N.Y., and her partner, Gloria, visited the restaurant on Saturday to donate $20 each, or roughly 20 percent of the original $93.55 check.

More On This... Last WWI Vet Has Died, Family Says

"My family and I drove all the way out here to show Dayna our support," Saldana said. "People shouldn't assume how others live. Being a mother and looking the way I do, I'm speechless."

And despite being insulted, Morales said she would still serve the original family no differently than other customers if they returned. Her general manager, however, said he would ask them to leave.

"I'm sorry but I cannot tip because I don't agree with your lifestyle and how you live your life,” read a message on the Nov. 13 check.