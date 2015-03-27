Last WWI Vet Has Died, Family Says

SYDNEY -- Claude Stanley Choules, the last known combat veteran of World War I, has died.

His daughter Daphne Edinger told The Associated Press that British-born Choules -- nicknamed "Chuckles" by comrades -- died in a nursing home Thursday in his adopted home of Australia.

He was 110.

Choules joined the British navy as a teenager and served on the battleship HMS Revenge, from which he watched the 1918 surrender of the German High Seas Fleet.

He later migrated to Australia and served in the military for more than 40 years.

According to the Order of the First World War, a group that tracks veterans, Choules and another Briton, Florence Green, were the last known surviving service members from the conflict. Green served as a waitress in the Women's Royal Air Force.