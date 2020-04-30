Newsom to close all California beaches, state parks over coronavirus: memo

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be closing all beaches and state parks across the state starting Friday to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to a memo sent to California police chiefs Wednesday.

The decision comes less than a week after Newsom called out the crowds that flocked to Newport Beach in Orange County last weekend during a heatwave.

“We wanted to give all of our members a heads up about this in order to provide time for you to plan any situations you might expect as a result, knowing each community has its dynamics,” the memo sent by the California Police Chiefs Association, said.

Many beaches across the state are closed, but some, in Ventura and Orange Counties, for example, are starting to get more people as the weather gets warmer.

Fox New reached out to Newsom's office in an after-hours call.