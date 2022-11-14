Gas prices rise in New Jersey, remain flat across nation as price of oil continues to fluctuate

Gas prices rose in New Jersey and remained flat across the nation at large as fluctuating oil prices offset tighter supply and robust demand.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.93, up eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.45 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.79, the same as last week. Drivers were paying $3.41 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

NEW JERSEY POLICE CAPTAIN DIES 'UNEXPECTEDLY' WHILE ON DUTY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Analysts say that with crude oil prices continuing to fluctuate, drivers could pay significantly higher prices going into the holiday season than they did last year.