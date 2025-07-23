Gabbard gives major update on DOJ’s role in investigating Trump-Russia collusion 'hoax' and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Gabbard claims ‘deep state actors’ didn’t want Trump-Russia information to 'see the light of day'

2. New Russiagate evidence 'directly' points to Obama, Gabbard says

3. Bryan Kohberger speaks three words when given chance to explain his actions

MAJOR HEADLINES

LOST LIGHT – Police make tragic discovery in search for grad student who vanished after bar visit. Continue reading …

‘WE GOT HIM’ – Rioter accused of throwing rocks at federal agents arrested at border. Continue reading …

MOTHER FIGHTS BACK – Mom of MS-13 murder victim confronts senator at hearing. Continue reading …

DECLASSIFIED – Seven bombshell revelations from newly released MLK assassination documents. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

KLAIN TO FAME – Ex-Biden chief of staff Ron Klain faces grilling in House GOP's cover-up probe. Continue reading …

CAMPUS CAVES – Trump forces Ivy League giant to pay in record antisemitism settlement. Continue reading …

IN THE SPOTLIGHT – House panel directs chairman to subpoena Bill and Hillary Clinton in Epstein probe. Continue reading …

EYES ON THE TOP – Teamsters' boss says 'no secret' where union stands on Trump tariffs. Continue reading …

MEDIA

LIBERAL ECHO CHAMBER – 'Late Show' became haven for anti-Trump media figures during Colbert's run as host. Continue reading …

OBSTRUCTED ‘VIEW’ – Joy Behar's latest Trump attack prompts White House warning about show's future. Continue reading …

RESISTANCE THEATER – Broadway star touts racial recasting of 1930s-era musical, makes eyebrow-raising remark. Continue reading …

SOCIALIST SHOWDOWN – Jewish actor refuses to flee if 'bulls--- artist' wins NYC mayor race this year. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: President Trump and the next six months – the second reconciliation. Continue reading …

CAROL ROTH – Good economic data is bad news for Trump’s interest rate push. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

UNBREAKABLE BOND – Inside Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s enduring love and what's next for her. Continue reading …

SNOOZE BREW – This morning hack gives luxury 'hotel vibes' but experts say sip with caution. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on fruit frontiers and star-spangled symbols. Take the quiz here …

HAUNTING HISTORY – Black Death victims found beneath popular London tourist spot in surprising discovery. Continue reading …

THE 'BEAR' TRUTH – Town holds bear-encounter drills in light of recent attacks. See video …

WATCH

TULSI GABBARD – The deep state actors don't want this info to see the light of day. See video …

PAUL MAURO – Bryan Kohberger is dead in his soul for being impassive during family testimonies. See video …

LISTEN

FOX WEATHER

