House panel directs chairman to subpoena Bill and Hillary Clinton in Epstein probe

A House panel Wednesday voted in favor of subpoenaing former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., offered a motion during a House Oversight Committee subcommittee hearing to call on Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., to subpoena people with possible links to Ghislaine Maxwell, the imprisoned former associate of late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"I have a motion to subpoena the following individuals to expand the full committees investigation into Miss Maxwell – and the list reads as follows: William Jefferson Clinton, Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton, James Brian Comey, Loretta Elizabeth Lynch, Eric Hampton Holder, Jr., Merrick Brian Garland, Robert Swan Mueller III, William Pelham Barr, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions the third, and Alberto Gonzales. That's the full list, Mr. Chairman. And that's the motion," Perry said.

The motion passed by voice vote, meaning there was not an individual roll call.

The subpoenas would actually need to be issued by Comer to be active.

A House Oversight Committee aide told Fox News Digital, "The subpoenas will be issued in the near future."

It comes after Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., a member of the progressive "Squad," pushed for a vote on her own motion to subpoena any files related to Epstein.

That motion passed in an 8-to-2 vote, also directing Comer to issue that subpoena.

Republican lawmakers have dealt with a barrage of media scrutiny on Epstein's case over the last two weeks. It's a side effect of the fallout over a recent Department of Justice (DOJ) memo effectively declaring the matter closed.

Figures on the far-right have hammered Trump officials like Attorney General Pam Bondi, accusing them of going back on earlier vows of transparency.

At Trump's direction, the DOJ is moving to have grand jury files related to Epstein's case unsealed. Bondi is looking into whether imprisoned former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell will speak with federal authorities as well.

A House GOP-led motion directing Comer to subpoena Maxwell passed the House Oversight Committee unanimously on Tuesday, and Comer issued the subpoena the following day.

But Democrats have nonetheless seized on the Republican discord with newfound calls of their own for transparency in Epstein's case.

Wednesday's hearing by the Oversight Committee's subcommittee on federal law enforcement was unrelated to Epstein — but it's part of a pattern of Democratic lawmakers in the House using any opportunity to force Republicans into an uncomfortable political position on the issue.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., another member of the subcommittee, successfully got Lee's amendment altered to also call for the release of Biden administration communications related to Epstein.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Clinton Foundation for comment but did not immediately hear back.