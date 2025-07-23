Comedian Michael Rapaport mocks NYC mayoral candidate Mamdani as 'Zohran the moron'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian and New York City resident Michael Rapaport gave democratic socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani a new nickname during his podcast on Tuesday.

Rapaport called Mamdani "Zohran the Moron," pronouncing his first name so it rhymes with moron, and vowing that he would not leave his home city even if the democratic socialist candidate became mayor.

"I've heard a lot of people say that if Zohran the Moron wins the election, you’re going to leave New York. New Yorkers, if Zohran the Moron wins the election, don’t go anywhere," he said, telling them not to let him run them out of their city.

Mamdani’s primary win has caused alarm among Jewish New Yorkers because of the candidate's rhetoric and stances surrounding Israel. During an interview with NBC's Kristen Welker, Mamdani refused to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada."

After receiving blowback for refusing to denounce the slogan, Mamdani reportedly told city business leaders that he would not use the phrase and would discourage others from doing so.

Business leaders are also concerned about the candidate's democratic socialist policies, like his proposed rent freeze policy.

Rapaport, a Jew who became an outspoken advocate for Israel following the Oct. 7 terror attack, urged fellow New Yorkers to "not let this terrorist supporter, socialist bulls--- artist run you out of your city."

"He’s not even from here," he continued. "Do not even think you’re going to leave New York City if Zohran the Moron wins the election. I’m going nowhere."

Mamdani, a Ugandan-born Muslim New York State Assemblyman from Queens, beat former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to become the Democratic Party’s nominee for mayor.

Rapaport noted that even though he’ll take a financial hit if Mamdani wins and enacts his far-left policies, he will still stay in the city.

"I’m never leaving New York for a Three-Card Monty playing bulls--- artist like you, Zohran the Moron," he said. "If this guy wins, we need to blame ourselves. We need to dust ourselves off and make New York great again."

Rapaport has spoken out against the mayoral candidate since he won the Democratic primary race last month.

In an interview with NewsNation earlier this month, the comedian lamented, "We are this close to having a person like that become mayor of what should be considered the greatest city in the world."

"But the fact that this guy is even in contention is a slap in the face," he added. "Whether he wins or loses, it is a slap in the face."

Mamdani didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.