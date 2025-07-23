White House warns 'The View' could be canceled next after Joy Behar's anti-Trump rant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A White House spokesperson warned "The View" co-host Joy Behar that her show could be next on the chopping block after her latest tirade against President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

During the show, Behar and her fellow hosts responded to Trump’s call for former President Barack Obama to be criminally investigated for allegedly manufacturing intelligence that prompted the Trump–Russia collusion narrative.

"First of all, who tried to overthrow the government on Jan. 6?" Behar said. "Who was that again? That was not Obama. The thing about him is he's so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not: Trim, smart, handsome, happily married, and can sing Al Green's song 'Let's Stay Together' better than Al Green. And Trump cannot stand it. It's driving him crazy. Green is not a good color."

'THE VIEW' HOST SUNNY HOSTIN WARNS COLBERT CANCELLATION COULD LEAD TO THE 'DISMANTLING OF OUR CONSTITUTION'

In a statement to Fox News Digital, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers called out the show’s ratings and suggested it could be "pulled off-air" if Behar didn’t stop attacking Trump.

"Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s no surprise that ‘The View’s ratings hit an all-time low last year. She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off-air," Rogers said.

In a response provided to Entertainment Weekly, a spokesperson for "The View" defended the show by claiming it "is up in total viewers and women 18-49, versus the comparable weeks last season, to its most-watched in four years" and that "season to date, ‘The View’ is ranking No. 1 in households and total viewers among all network daytime talk shows and news programs for the fifth straight season."

PIERS MORGAN SUGGESTS 'THE VIEW' SHOULD BE CANCELED IN WAKE OF TRUMP WIN

Fox News Digital reached out to "The View" for additional comment.

The statement came nearly a week after CBS announced "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" would be canceled next May at the end of its broadcast season. Though CBS and parent company Paramount said that the choice to cancel the series was "purely a financial decision," and the show was reportedly losing the network $40 million a year, many liberal commentators have claimed it was for political reasons because of Colbert’s anti-Trump stance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to a new report, Colbert's manager knew that "The Late Show" would be canceled at CBS more than two weeks before his client did, and multiple sources said the decision to cancel the show was "truly driven by financials."