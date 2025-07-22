7 details revealed in newly released MLK files

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump's administration released the government's files on the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. this week, shedding new light on the demise of one of America's most famous citizens.

The release includes 6,301 documents and one audio file of an interview with the brother of assassin James Earl Ray. In total, the release boasts 243,496 pages. Here are seven of the most important details inside.

Texas man claimed early encounter with MLK's killer

One Texas man, Joseph Meyer, told investigators that he may have seen MLK's killer in Mississippi two weeks prior to the killing.

A report on his comments to police said he encountered a man firing a rifle into a tree while on a fishing trip with his son.

"He and his son went fishing near Picayune on a Sunday morning between about 8:00 AM and 9:30 AM. They were approaching a small fishing lake on Ridge Road when they noticed a man laying behind a light colored Ford Mustang shooting a rifle into a target on a tree about 40 yards away," the report reads. "He and his son parked their car at the small lake nearby and began fishing. The man with the rifle, which he observed to be a lever action and either new or very well taken care of, came up to them and started talking to him. The man said he was bore sighting the rifle, but he wished his brother was there because he was more experienced at this. They talked of fishing, hunting and general topics. The man did not talk with an accent and gave the impression of not being from that area.

"The man was dressed in canvas field hunting clothes. He was about 5'10" to 11" tall, 175 pounds, dark wavy hair well groomed. Meyer has observed photographs of James Earl Ray and he stated that some of the photographs definitely do not look like the man he saw, but one of the photographs he recently saw in Look Magazine, the one without glasses, in some ways resembles the man he saw firing the rifle. He said he does not believe he would be able to identify the man he saw even if he saw him again," the report continued.

"Meyer thought nothing of the incident until he heard of the shooting of Martin Luther King. Then he thought there might possibly be some connection, but he did not report the matter to the local police because he was afraid they would only laugh at him. He said he went back to the area [where] the man was firing and was unable to find any cartridges. He looked at the tree that had been shot at and noted that the places where the bullets hit indicated that a high-powered cartridge was used," the report said.

The CIA monitored Cuba's response to MLK's death

The CIA compiled a five-page report on Cuba's response to MLK's assassination, including reports from Cuban independent and state-controlled media.

The report shows that Granma, the official newspaper for Cuba's communist party, highlighted the violence and riots that took place in the wake of MLK's death.

"Twenty-seven persons have been killed in the U.S. as a result of the fighting which has been going on since the assassination of Martin Luther King. In Washington alone there are 750 wounded and 4,186 persons arrested. Snipers continue to be active in different cities in the U.S. The White House and the Capitol are under heavy guard," the paper wrote, according to the CIA report.

The report also highlighted Cuban radio outlets and others amplifying calls for violence from certain "black power" activists. One such message came from Stokely Carmichael, who urged Black Americans to "arm ourselves with rifles and pistols and launch an assault on the streets of the cities of the United States."

Radio Liberacion also highlighted Carmichael's prediction that there would be "executions in the streets."

Man who threatened to kill MLK snuck into one of his press conferences

An FBI report included in the release says that a man threatened to murder MLK during a May 1967 appearance in Wisconsin.

The FBI said they received a call from an anonymous male vowing to "put a bullet through KING's head." Investigators determined that man to be Theodore Adank, with local police saying he was a possible mental case who could have capabilities of committing violence.

"At the news conference held by King on 5/12/67 the area was sealed off by police to ensure that only newsmen were admitted," the FBI reported. "Theodore Adank showed up on that occasion posing as a newsman, but was evicted by local police."

Investigators returned to interview Adank in the days after MLK's death, but they uncovered no connection to the assassination.

"Adank was interviewed by [special agents] Kenna and Walker on 4/8/68 and impressed interviewing agents as being somewhat of a mental case," the report read. "Adank advised he has been in Wausau during the entire recent 2-week period except for one occasion when he traveled to Milwaukee, Wis. for treatment at a Wood, Wis. VA Center in connection with his medical disability pension."

FBI investigators zeroed in on killer's fake names

The FBI became aware of several aliases Ray used in the lead-up to MLK's murder.

Documents show he used two different names while purchasing the murder weapon from a gun store in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 29 and 30, just days before the assassination. Ray identified himself to the store clerks as "Harvey Lowmeyer," though he used an address and drove a vehicle linked to another alias, "Eric Galt."

FBI agents connected the two aliases when store clerks were shown a picture of "Galt" and said he was identical to "Lowmeyer."

"Galt first visited Aeromarine Supply Company on two occasions: Friday, 3/29/68, when be purchased a .243 caliber Remington rifle, Model 700, which was equipped with Redfield scope. On following day, Saturday, 3/30/68, same individual returned after telephonic contact and exchanged this rifle for the murder weapon, a Remington Model 760, 30.06 caliber, to which scope was attached," the FBI report reads.

Ray's brother suggested he may have been paid to be implicated in assassination

Ray's younger brother, Jerry Ray, conducted an interview with law enforcement following MLK's murder, and he suggested to them that his brother may have been paid by a third party to be "used" in the attack.

He told law enforcement that he hadn't seen James in four years, when he visited his elder brother in prison.

"I don't think he was involved. I think he was used as a--he was used some way in it, though. I think that because, you know, of the money he spent and all that. I think his name was used, and because he couldn't turn himself in because he had so much time to do in Missouri. I think he was implicated in some way, more likely used," Jerry said.

"Are you saying that someone paid him to pretend to be King's murderer?" the interviewer asked.

"Well they have two Eric Starvo Galts within about two miles of each other, and every time he went some place there would be another guy like him, and it seems kind of strange," Jerry responded.

Jerry went on to say he believes his brother thought it was "honorable" not to reveal whether anyone else was involved in King's murder. He then said he planned to go to Memphis and talk to his brother once Ray arrived in the city in police custody.

"If he definitely didn't do it, he'll tell me that, but he won't tell me the other things, how come he was used or what," Jerry predicted of talking with Ray. "But he'll tell me if he did or if he didn't do it, but he won't implicate anybody else."

"So, Jerry, your whole theory is that Ray was paid to implicate himself?" the interviewer pressed.

"That's what my theory is," he responded. "I figure he was paid for his name being used. That's as far as I think he's involved in it."

Chinese propaganda urged uprising against ‘yankee imperialists’ after King's death

Missives from the Chinese Communist Party collected by U.S. intelligence called for Americans to begin an uprising against "yankee imperialists."

The booklet, found with both Spanish and English translations, was titled "Statement by Comrade Mao Tse-Tung, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, in Support of the Afro-American Struggle Against Violent Repression."

Published roughly a week after MLK's death, the book "cites the Negro struggle in the United States as part of the world struggle against the ‘yankee imperialists,’ and asserts that the world revolution has entered a new era, and urges all people to unite and eliminate this enemy," the FBI report reads.

CIA prepped talking points for Dan Rather interview years after MLK's death

Included in the trove of documents released this week is a CIA paper titled "Talking Points for Interview with Dan Rather," with the date of Oct. 29, 1975.

"The CIA was in no way involved in the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King," the proposed talking points begin. "In addition, I would like again to deny categorically that there was any CIA like involvement in the assassinations of President Kennedy or Senator Robert Kennedy, or the attempted assassination of Governor Wallace."

The talking points document does not identify the CIA official for whom it was intended. Rather and CBS published an interview with then-CIA Director William Colby on Nov. 26, 1975. The interview focused on supposed CIA ties to Lee Harvey Oswald, but did not address MLK's assassination in the broadcasted portion.

Rather did publish a segment on MLK's death in late November 1975, but the segment did not include any interview with a CIA official.

