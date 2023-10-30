Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

GA shooting near Atlanta college campus leaves 4 injured, including 2 students

The Georgia shooting happened near the same gas station where a student died in 2022

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Four people, two of them students, were shot Sunday near Georgia State University's Atlanta campus.

Authorities said three of the victims were in stable condition and one was in critical condition. Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two groups. They did not reveal whether they had arrested anyone or identified any suspects.

GEORGIA TECH STUDENT SHOT DEAD BY POLICE ON CAMPUS

The scene of a shooting in downtown Atlanta, Georgia

This photo shows police on the scene of a shooting that left multiple people injured in downtown Atlanta early Sunday morning. ((WSB-TV via AP))

MOTIVE UNKNOWN IN MURDER OF GEORGIA FOOTBALL STAR SHOT AT MALL; TEEN SUSPECTS EXTRADITED FROM SOUTH CAROLINA

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. near a RaceTrac gas station. It's the same gas station where another Georgia State student died in a December 2022 shooting. A different man was also shot there in April, WXIA-TV reported.

In a statement Sunday, university officials confirmed that two students were among those injured in the shooting. They also pledged to increase patrols in the area and work with police to secure the areas surrounding the campus, which is located in downtown Atlanta.