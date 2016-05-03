FSU student reps: No headdresses at Seminoles games

Student representatives at Florida State University have passed a resolution discouraging the wearing of Native American headdresses at Seminoles games.

The Student Government Association resolution, which passed April 20 by a 27-4 vote, is a nonbinding, formal opinion. It asks the university administration to consider adding the wearing of headdresses as a violation of the student code of conduct.

Student government passed the resolution because many of the headdresses worn at athletic events are representative of other tribes, in particular Plains tribes like the Sioux, and not the Seminoles. Part of the resolution reads that the Senate "does not condone the wearing of headdresses because it inaccurately depicts the culture of the Seminole Tribe."

A university spokeswoman said in an email that the administration would consider the issue.