Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

EDUCATION
Published
Last Update May 4, 2016

FSU student reps: No headdresses at Seminoles games

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 9, 2015 file photo, Florida State mascot Osceola attends NCAA college football media day in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State University’s Student Government Association has passed a resolution discouraging the wearing of Native American headdresses at games. The resolution, which was passed on April 20, 2016 by a 27-4 vote, is non-binding and simply a formal opinion from the student Senate. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File)

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 9, 2015 file photo, Florida State mascot Osceola attends NCAA college football media day in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State University’s Student Government Association has passed a resolution discouraging the wearing of Native American headdresses at games. The resolution, which was passed on April 20, 2016 by a 27-4 vote, is non-binding and simply a formal opinion from the student Senate. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File) (The Associated Press)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Student representatives at Florida State University have passed a resolution discouraging the wearing of Native American headdresses at Seminoles games.

The Student Government Association resolution, which passed April 20 by a 27-4 vote, is a nonbinding, formal opinion. It asks the university administration to consider adding the wearing of headdresses as a violation of the student code of conduct.

Student government passed the resolution because many of the headdresses worn at athletic events are representative of other tribes, in particular Plains tribes like the Sioux, and not the Seminoles. Part of the resolution reads that the Senate "does not condone the wearing of headdresses because it inaccurately depicts the culture of the Seminole Tribe."

A university spokeswoman said in an email that the administration would consider the issue.