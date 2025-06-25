Freak umbrella accident leaves lifeguard impaled in beach day horror

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A beach day turned into a scene straight out of a horror movie for a lifeguard after she was impaled by an umbrella.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at Asbury Park’s 3rd Avenue Beach, where first responders were called to the Jersey Shore for reports a young woman was trapped by a beach umbrella.

Fellow lifeguards found the young woman lying on the ground near the lifeguard stand with an umbrella stake through her left shoulder and sticking out the back of her arm by about a foot, Asbury Park Fire Chief Kevin Keddy told Fox News Digital.

Keddy said first responders cut the umbrella stake off to make it easier to transport the victim to a hospital.

Paramedics transported the victim, who was alert and conscious the entire time, to a local hospital, Keddy said.

"I will say tough is a good word to use to describe her," Keddy said.

While her condition was unknown, Keddy said she seemed to be doing OK when she was taken to the hospital.

It was not known what caused the umbrella to impale the lifeguard, but Keddy recommended making sure umbrella stakes are securely placed in the sand.

According to a 2024 report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, airborne beach umbrella incidents have become "too common" in recent years.

The commission stated that beach umbrellas that have been sent airborne by wind gusts have "killed people and caused many serious injuries."

The commission also shared tips for consumers to protect themselves, like always making sure umbrellas are anchored properly and to be alert for high wind gusts.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Asbury Park Beach office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

