©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

US

Lightning strike injures 20 at popular South Carolina vacation getaway

12 victims hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after lightning hits Lake Murray

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
Best-selling author recalls harrowing near-death experience after being struck by lightning Video

Best-selling author recalls harrowing near-death experience after being struck by lightning

Ex-Marine and author Dannion Brinkley discusses his near-death experience and shares his life lessons on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

Twenty people were injured on Tuesday afternoon when lightning struck a popular summertime lake destination in Lexington County, South Carolina

According to county officials, eight adults and 12 children were electrocuted when lightning struck Lake Murray at Dominion Beach Park. Twelve of the victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, along with the county's fire service and EMS, quickly responded to the scene. 

wooden swing next to lake murray on overcast day

Twenty people were injured during a lightning strike at Lake Murray in South Carolina. (Getty Images)

FAMILY SAYS VEHICLE HIT BY LIGHTNING ON HIGHWAY SOUNDED LIKE A GUNSHOT

"Strong relationships with other local agencies played a critical role in ensuring a quick, coordinated response, allowing first responders to assess patients efficiently and provide the best possible care," the county said. 

Dominion Beach Park is expected to reopen Wednesday after a safety inspection by local authorities. 

The news of the mass strike comes after a 29-year-old Colorado man was killed in a lightning strike during his honeymoon in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, last Friday. 

concrete steps lead into lake murray while sun sets over water

Steps leading into Lake Murray in Lexington, South Carolina. (Getty Images)

HONEYMOON ENDS IN TRAGEDY AS LIGHTNING STRIKE CLAIMS NEWLEYWED'S LIFE ON FLORIDA BEACH

Over the weekend, four Kentucky women vacationing in Marco Island, Florida were also reportedly struck by lightning

According to the National Lightning Safety Council, there have been four fatal lightning strikes in the United States so far in 2025. Those deaths occurred in Texas, Mississippi, North Carolina and Florida. 

There were 12 lightning fatalities in 2024, according to the organization.

"While lightning fatalities have decreased over the past 30 years, lightning continues to be one of the top storm-related killers in the United States," the awareness group's website says. "In addition, lightning injures many more people than it kills and leaves some survivors with life-long health problems."

New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, Florida

People walk past an access ramp at New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, Florida, on February 23, 2024. (Photo by JESUS OLARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

The organization advises postponing events if there will be lightning in the area, and notes that lightning can strike up to 10 miles from a thunderstorm.

"Summertime leisure activities such as fishing, boating, camping, going to the beach, etc. contribute to about two-thirds of the lightning fatalities with the remainder related to work or routine daily activities," the group said. "The best way to protect yourself from lightning is to plan ahead so that you can avoid the lightning threat."

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025 after four years as a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.