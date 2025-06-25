Lightning strike injures 20 at popular South Carolina vacation getaway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twenty people were injured on Tuesday afternoon when lightning struck a popular summertime lake destination in Lexington County, South Carolina.

According to county officials, eight adults and 12 children were electrocuted when lightning struck Lake Murray at Dominion Beach Park. Twelve of the victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, along with the county's fire service and EMS, quickly responded to the scene.

"Strong relationships with other local agencies played a critical role in ensuring a quick, coordinated response, allowing first responders to assess patients efficiently and provide the best possible care," the county said.

Dominion Beach Park is expected to reopen Wednesday after a safety inspection by local authorities.

The news of the mass strike comes after a 29-year-old Colorado man was killed in a lightning strike during his honeymoon in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, last Friday.

Over the weekend, four Kentucky women vacationing in Marco Island, Florida were also reportedly struck by lightning.

According to the National Lightning Safety Council, there have been four fatal lightning strikes in the United States so far in 2025. Those deaths occurred in Texas, Mississippi, North Carolina and Florida.

There were 12 lightning fatalities in 2024, according to the organization.

"While lightning fatalities have decreased over the past 30 years, lightning continues to be one of the top storm-related killers in the United States," the awareness group's website says. "In addition, lightning injures many more people than it kills and leaves some survivors with life-long health problems."

The organization advises postponing events if there will be lightning in the area, and notes that lightning can strike up to 10 miles from a thunderstorm.

"Summertime leisure activities such as fishing, boating, camping, going to the beach, etc. contribute to about two-thirds of the lightning fatalities with the remainder related to work or routine daily activities," the group said. "The best way to protect yourself from lightning is to plan ahead so that you can avoid the lightning threat."