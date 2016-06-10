Franchise of the Day: Celebrate #FinallyFriday With a Slice From This Franchise

Sometimes all you need after a long weekend is a good ole’ greasy slice of pizza.

In which place, give Jet’s Pizza a call. Offering signature dishes like its deep-dish square pizza, submarine sandwiches, salads and sides, it is sure to hit the spot.

The first location opened in Sterling Heights, Mich. in 1978 thanks to brothers Eugene and John Jetts. It later started franchising in 1990.

It now has 350 locations across the United States in 18 states and has more plans for future growth. It’s also ranked as No. 126 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list.