Fox News Podcasts announces launch of ‘Crime & Justice with Donna Rotunno’

‘Crime & Justice with Donna Rotunno’ will debut on February 18

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
Fox News Podcasts will debut a new program, "Crime & Justice with Donna Rotunno," on February 18, the company announced on Thursday.

Criminal defense attorney Donna Rotunno will host the podcast that aims to break down the biggest crime stories and trials across the country. Rotunno will seek information and analysis from legal and criminal experts, along with Fox News reporters and contributors, to uncover new angles surrounding the cases captivating America. 

"Crime & Justice with Donna Rotunno" will also feature special segments and bonus episodes, diving deep into new developments as they break.

Fox News Podcasts will debut a new program, "Crime & Justice with Donna Rotunno," on February 18, the company announced on Thursday. 

Rotunno joined Fox News as a legal contributor in 2025. She has recently offered expertise on such topics as the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the trial of Charlie Kirk’s accused assassin Tyler Robinson, and the charges Luigi Mangione is facing after being accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. 

A criminal defense attorney with 25 years of experience, Rotunno began her career as a prosecutor in the Cook County State Attorney’s Office in Illinois before opening her own law firm in 2005. She has represented several high-profile clients, including serving as lead counsel for Harvey Weinstein in New York and representing a former Chicago Bears player who was under investigation for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend.

"Crime & Justice with Donna Rotunno" will air twice per week on YouTube, Spotify, Apple and wherever podcasts are found.

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 

