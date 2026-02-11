FBI evidence in Nancy Guthrie case draws two-suspect claims, retired agent weighs in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A growing online firestorm is adding a new twist to the alleged abduction of Nancy Guthrie. After the FBI released photos and surveillance video tied to her disappearance, many are now pointing out what they see as a troubling discrepancy — asking whether the images and video actually show the same person.

The questions are fueling speculation and putting a spotlight on how federal investigators vet critical evidence in a high-profile case.

Retired Supervisory Special Agent of the FBI Scott Duffy told Fox News Digital that, at least from his initial review, the images appear consistent.

"Right off the bat, they do look like the same person," Duffy said. "I would be hard pressed to see two different individuals."

Still, Duffy acknowledged that while the person captured on camera may be the same individual across the released materials, that does not rule out the possibility that more than one person could be involved in the crime itself.

"I’ve got to believe more than one person did this — but you never know," he added, noting the case presents "so many anomalies."

Duffy said investigators would have carefully vetted the images before releasing them publicly and are likely combing through every visible detail — from footwear and outerwear to potential logos and brand identifiers.

"They want to put a name brand on one of those items," he explained, describing how agents attempt to identify specific clothing manufacturers or markings that could narrow the suspect pool.

However, he cautioned that mass-produced items can limit the usefulness of that strategy. "You realize now millions or thousands of that have been generated and there’s no way to trace it to a particular store."

As for claims that advances in facial recognition or other biometric software could quickly resolve questions about the suspect’s identity, Duffy urged caution.

"With all the clothing he has on, law enforcement has their work cut out for them," he said. "I don’t think any software alone is going to be able to say, ‘Oh, that’s him.’"

Instead, Duffy suggested the footage may ultimately be more valuable once investigators develop a specific suspect. At that point, experts can compare surveillance video from multiple locations, analyze gait and physical build, and layer in digital evidence such as cell phone data to determine whether someone was near Guthrie’s home at the time of the alleged abduction.

Beyond whether the images depict the same person, Duffy said the suspect’s demeanor was another detail that stood out.

"This individual does not seem to have any sense of urgency," he said, noting the person appeared calm and deliberate while on camera. "It seemed like they had a job to do and felt very comfortable in doing it."

That lack of urgency, he said, could suggest the suspect did not fear immediate detection and may have been familiar with the property or confident that no one would interrupt.

Duffy also addressed growing online speculation surrounding gloves seen in the footage and reports of discarded gloves found nearby. He explained that both suspects and investigators commonly wear latex gloves at scenes — suspects to avoid leaving forensic evidence, and agents to avoid contaminating it.

"This person has gone through great lengths to cover their identity in many regards," Duffy said, adding that wearing latex gloves over another pair could indicate an effort to prevent fiber transfer or skin contact. At the same time, he cautioned that discarded gloves alone are not definitive proof of anything, as law enforcement and emergency personnel also routinely wear and discard gloves during investigations.

While public debate continues online, Duffy said investigators are likely relying on a combination of forensic review, digital analysis and tips from the community.

"Just give a name to law enforcement and let them run it down," he said, explaining that even partial tips can lead to deeper analysis, including cell phone location data and additional surveillance comparisons.

As speculation swirls, Duffy emphasized that high-profile investigations are methodical and layered — even if answers are not immediately visible to the public.

