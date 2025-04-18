Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Menendez brothers' move, Alex Murdaugh's accomplice, Luigi Mangione's charges

Karen Read's no drama trial, Bryan Kohberger's family affair

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Karen Read says she is 'ready' and confident ahead of retrial Video

Karen Read says she is 'ready' and confident ahead of retrial

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams has the latest on Karen Read's statements to the media ahead of her retrial on 'America Reports.'

LAST-MINUTE MOVE: Los Angeles DA asks for delay before high-stakes hearing in Menendez brothers resentencing 

CRASH COURSE: Karen Read judge sets last-minute deadline on crash reconstruction experts central to her defense

‘BLINDSIDED’: Menendez brothers' family accuses DA of violating victim protection law after showing graphic photo in court

HIRED GUN: Tennessee mom tried to hire hit man to kill former TV anchor ex-husband, put him ‘underground’: docs

California Menendez Brothers Case

Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez sit with defense attorney Leslie Abramson, right, in Beverly Hills Municipal Court during a hearing, Nov. 26, 1990.  (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

INDICTED: Accused CEO assassin Luigi Mangione indicted on federal charges

RESIDENT EVIL: New England serial killer: CT River Valley survivor stabbed 27 times warns locals to remain 'vigilant'

MEET THE KOHBERGERS: Idaho judge issues order on Kohberger's bid to have his family guaranteed courtroom seating

Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Moscow, Idaho

Bryan Kohberger appears in court in Moscow, Idaho on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Kohberger appeared in court in an attempt to overturn his grand jury indictment for the 2022 murders of four college students in their home. (Kai Eiselein/Pool)

GUILTY PLEA: Alleged accomplice accused of helping disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh enters plea deal

FIGHTING WORDS: Wildest moments in court so far for 'Doomsday mom' Lori Vallow's Arizona murder conspiracy trial

Lori Vallow listens to her verdict in court

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on Friday May 12, 2023.   (Kyle Green)

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER 

'RED FLAGS': 'Slender Man' stabber to be released as state warns of 'red flags'

DISARMING THE DEFENSE: Karen Read prosecutor wants to block defense from blaming after-party guests, pet dog in opening statement

'BIGGER PICTURE': Luigi Mangione assassination case signals DOJ shift on death penalty in blue states, expert says

Luigi Mangione appears in court

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Criminal Court for a status hearing in New York City on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. Magnione is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside of a Manhattan hotel last year. (Curtis Means/Pool)

SERIAL KILLER FEARS: New England serial killer fears merit 'review and investigation' after remains found across 3 states: expert

SEEING THE LIGHT: Amanda Knox says Catholic priest ‘saw my humanity’ in prison, helped restore faith in herself

SEEING EYE-TO-EYE: Idaho judge denies Bryan Kohberger's 'bushy eyebrows' motion

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

NO MORE ‘DRAMA’: Unfazed Karen Read stares down lingering questions about 'dog bites,' texts with retrial ready for kickoff

PRISON PEN PAL: Rosie O'Donnell says convicted killer Lyle Menendez is first 'straight man' she can 'love' and 'trust'

CHAOS IN COURT: Trans 'Zizian' cult suspect dragged from court after shouting allegations of de-transition, murder: report

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

This article was written by Fox News staff.