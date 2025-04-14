Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee mom tried to hire hit man to kill former TV anchor ex-husband, put him ‘underground’: docs

Angelia 'Angie' Sullivan was charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Franklin, Tennessee, woman has been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against her ex-husband, a former local news television anchor, police said.

Angelia "Angie" Solomon, 55, was charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder against her ex-husband, Aaron Solomon. 

She appeared in Tennessee's 21st Judicial District Court on Monday morning and was reportedly assigned a public defender. She is being held in the Williamson County jail on a $500,000 bond, and was set to have a bond hearing Tuesday.

Angie Solomon has been charged in a murder for hire plot

Mugshot of Angelia "Angie" Solomon, charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot. (Franklin Police Department)

OHIO TEACHER ATTEMPTED TO PAY STUDENT $2K TO KILL ESTRANGED HUSBAND IN FAILED MURDER-FOR-HIRE PLOT

Aaron Solomon was formerly an anchor at WSMV Channel 4 News. The couple divorced in 2014. 

An affidavit for Angie's arrest said she wanted her ex-husband dead so that her daughter, Gracie Solomon, could have access to a trust fund. 

"On April 1, 2025, at approximately 2:15 PM. Angelia Solomon met with an undercover law enforcement officer acting as a ‘hitman’ in the parking lot area of 1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin, Williamson County. TN, for the express purpose of hiring him to murder her ex-husband, Aaron Solomon." the affidavit says.

Angie Solomon was arrested in Frank, Tennessee

A photo of Angie Solomon from her Facebook account. (Angie Solomon via Facebook)

"Angelia Solomon promised future payment to the undercover officer as well as provided the registration of her vehicle as a form of initial collateral payment for Aaron Solomon to disappear and to be put underground. Angelia Solomon stated that this would provide her daughter access to a trust fund," according to the affidavit.

TENNESSEE WOMAN ATTEMPTED TO HIRE HITMAN TO KILL WIFE OF MAN SHE MET ON DATING WEBSITE: ‘NEEDS TO SEEM RANDOM’

Further, the affidavit said Solomon told the undercover officer where Aaron could be found, including potential workplaces and restaurants, as well as the area in which he lives.

The family made headlines years ago when Grant Solomon, Aaron and Angie's son, was run over and killed by his own vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma, outside a baseball training center in Gallatin, Tennessee, in July 2020. 

Grant had just turned 18 at the time.

Angie Solomon's son Grant died in 2020

A photo of Grant and Angie Solomon. (Angie Solomon via Facebook)

The District Attorney's office for the 21st Judicial District declined to comment. 

Fox News reached out to the 21st Judicial District public defenders' office and Aaron Solomon.

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025 after four years as a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.