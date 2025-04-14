Tennessee mom tried to hire hit man to kill former TV anchor ex-husband, put him ‘underground’: docs

A Franklin, Tennessee, woman has been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against her ex-husband, a former local news television anchor, police said.

Angelia "Angie" Solomon, 55, was charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder against her ex-husband, Aaron Solomon.

She appeared in Tennessee's 21st Judicial District Court on Monday morning and was reportedly assigned a public defender. She is being held in the Williamson County jail on a $500,000 bond, and was set to have a bond hearing Tuesday.

Aaron Solomon was formerly an anchor at WSMV Channel 4 News. The couple divorced in 2014.

An affidavit for Angie's arrest said she wanted her ex-husband dead so that her daughter, Gracie Solomon, could have access to a trust fund.

"On April 1, 2025, at approximately 2:15 PM. Angelia Solomon met with an undercover law enforcement officer acting as a ‘hitman’ in the parking lot area of 1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin, Williamson County. TN, for the express purpose of hiring him to murder her ex-husband, Aaron Solomon." the affidavit says.

"Angelia Solomon promised future payment to the undercover officer as well as provided the registration of her vehicle as a form of initial collateral payment for Aaron Solomon to disappear and to be put underground. Angelia Solomon stated that this would provide her daughter access to a trust fund," according to the affidavit.

Further, the affidavit said Solomon told the undercover officer where Aaron could be found, including potential workplaces and restaurants, as well as the area in which he lives.

The family made headlines years ago when Grant Solomon, Aaron and Angie's son, was run over and killed by his own vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma, outside a baseball training center in Gallatin, Tennessee, in July 2020.

Grant had just turned 18 at the time.

The District Attorney's office for the 21st Judicial District declined to comment.

Fox News reached out to the 21st Judicial District public defenders' office and Aaron Solomon.