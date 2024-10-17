Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Menendez brothers inch closer to freedom, Bryan Kohberger hits harsh reality

Killer mom Susan Smith disciplined, what Scott Peterson's court win means in his quest for freedom

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Menendez brothers' family speaks out: Lyle and Erik were 'failed' by the very people who should have protected them Video

Menendez brothers' family speaks out: Lyle and Erik were 'failed' by the very people who should have protected them

Menendez brothers’ family members discuss the years since their conviction as many push for their release.

MENENDEZ MURDERS: Brothers inch closer to freedom for parents' Beverly Hills murders.

‘NEW EVIDENCE’: Los Angeles DA releases Menendez brothers letter that sparked review of case.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Erik and Lyle Menendez listen during their trial in the 1990s.

Erik and Lyle Menendez listen during their trial in the 1990s. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said his office will review new evidence in the brothers' murder case. (Ted Soqui/Sygma)

LIFE OR DEATH: Idaho student murders suspect runs into harsh legal reality.

KILLER MOM IN TROUBLE: Susan Smith disciplined behind bars weeks before parole hearing.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER 

Susan Smith

Susan Smith, pictured in a recent mugshot at left and at 22-year-old in 1994 at right, has been incarcerated in South Carolina for nearly 30 years for the murder of her two sons. (South Carolina Department of Corrections)

END GAME: What Scott Peterson's recent court win means in his quest for freedom.

‘TO THE GRAVE’: Utah mom accused of killing missing husband allegedly sent eerie text to lover.

HOLDING BACK: Missing real estate agent’s husband kept in jail as family rips his lack of cooperation.

Suzanne and Brad Simpson

Suzanne Simpson disappeared after reportedly fighting with her husband.

LETHAL EVIDENCE: Delphi murders suspect's attorneys make revelation as trial begins.

‘BEHIND THE SCENES’: Harris brag comes back to bite VP after death row inmate gets sex change on taxpayer dime.

KILLER IMPRINT: Mom's boyfriend nearly got away with murder — until a zipper changed everything.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

This article was written by Fox News staff.