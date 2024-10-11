Expand / Collapse search
True Crime

What Scott Peterson's recent court win could mean for his yearslong quest for freedom

The Innocence Project believes evidence could exonerate Scott Peterson, who was sentenced to life for the murder of his wife and son in 2002

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
Fox News contributor and former Washington, D.C., homicide detective Ted Williams does not believe that convicted murderer Scott Peterson's recent win to re-examine discovery in his case will lead to his release from prison.

On Monday, a California judge granted Peterson — who was convicted and sentenced to life in 2004 for killing Laci Peterson, his 27-year-old pregnant wife, and their unborn son in 2002 — the right to a post-conviction discovery period, which is required under state law for defendants convicted of serious felonies who have received sentences of 15 years or more.

"They’ve got the right man," Williams said simply when asked about his thoughts on the decision. "Scott Peterson murdered his wife Lacy and his son Conner."

Williams further added his belief, after covering Peterson's trial 20 years ago, that Peterson "wanted to free himself of both so that he could carry on a relationship with Amber Frey."

Scott Peterson convicted killing Laci Peterson

The LA Innocence Project has taken up the case of Scott Peterson, according to reports. 

Fry was the woman Peterson was secretly seeing behind Laci's back while they were married. After her disappearance, he tried to continue their relationship.

"He did all sorts of things that would make a person believe that nobody other than Scott Peterson murdered Laci Peterson."

— Ted Williams

Laci was seven-and-a-half months pregnant at the time she disappeared from her and Peterson's Modesto home Christmas Eve in 1994. Four months later, in April 2003, a pedestrian found her unborn son's decomposed body in the San Francisco Bay. 

A diver receives instructions while searching for the body of missing pregnant woman Laci Peterson January 11, 2003 in the San Francisco Bay near Berkeley, California.

Authorities search for the bodies of Laci Peterson and her unborn son's body in the San Francisco Bay in January 2003. (Justin Sullivan)

Authorities later located Laci's decomposed body in the Bay, coincidentally a few miles from where Peterson said he had gone on a solo fishing trip on Dec. 24, 2002.

Peterson said he had come home to an empty house and reported Laci missing the next day.

Amber Frey exits the courthouse with her attorney Gloria Allred after a day of testifying during the Scott Peterson double murder trial Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2004, at the San Mateo County Superior Courthouse in Redwood City.

Amber Frey exits the courthouse with her attorney, Gloria Allred, after a day of testifying during the Scott Peterson double murder trial on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2004, at the San Mateo County Superior Courthouse in Redwood City. (San Mateo County Times photo/Ron Lewis)

Following Laci's disappearance and prior to his arrest, Peterson bleached his hair and was caught carrying his brother's passport in San Diego, where police believed he may have been trying to flee to Mexico.

"It's just so vicious."

— Scott Peterson

The Los Angeles Innocent Project, which seeks to defend the wrongly accused and wrongly imprisoned, took up the Peterson case in January. The LA Innocence Project appears to be hinging its case on evidence that it wants tested for DNA, police reports, audio recordings, video recordings and other materials that Peterson's attorneys believe will exonerate him.

SCOTT PETERSON IS LED INTO COURT FOR ARRAIGNMENT.

Scott Peterson is led into Stanislaus County Superior Court for arraignment in the deaths of his wife, Laci Peterson, and unborn son, Conner, on April 21, 2003, in Modesto, California.  (REUTERS/POOL/Ted Benson)

"Mr. Peterson’s been waiting for 20 years for police reports and audio recordings and video recordings that should have been provided," Paula Mitchell, executive director of The Innocence Project, said during a March court hearing, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We are eager to get our investigation underway."

Peterson's attorneys have linked a burglary involving two suspects that occurred sometime between Dec. 24, 2002 — the day Laci vanished — and Dec. 26, 2002, at a house near the Peterson home to Laci's disappearance. Investigators, however, say one of the burglars admitted the burglary happened on Dec. 26. 

The program from the memorial service for Laci Peterson and her unborn son Connor is seen May 4, 2003 in Modesto, California.

About 3,000 people gathered at a church to remember Laci Peterson on what would have been her 28th birthday, nearly three weeks after her body washed ashore along with the remains of her unborn son. (Justin Sullivan)

"There was a burglary across the street from our home," Peterson told filmmakers for a Peacock series called "Face-to-Face with Scott Peterson," via video call from Mule Creek State Prison. "And I believe that Laci went over there to see what was going on, and that's when she was taken."

The burglary was not mentioned at Peterson's trial in 2004.

From left: Danny Lewin, 12, Geoff Shenk, Katherine Lewin, and Katie Lewin, 12, read Extra edition put out by the Redwood City Daily News after the verdict in the Scott Peterson trial in Redwood City, Calif, Wednesday November 12, 2004.

Scott Peterson, of Modesto, Calif, was found guilty of one count of first degree and one count of second degree murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, 27, and the couple's unborn son, Connor. (David Paul Morris)

The LA Innocence Project is also pointing to a van that was set on fire on Dec. 25, 2002, in Modesto, a day before the burglary may have taken place.

Still, Williams does not believe that this information "will allow Peterson to get out of prison," he said.

"You find the things that Peterson himself did certainly leads one to believe that no two burglars would have killed Lacy and her son in Modesto . . . and then took her to San Francisco Bay, where Scott Peterson was fishing, and then dumped her in the Bay," Williams said. "It defies logic. I don’t think they will ever prove that happened."

(L to R) Scott Peterson and Laci Peterson

Scott Peterson and Laci Peterson in a still photo appearing in the forthcoming docuseries "American Murder: Laci Peterson." (Courtesy of Netflix)

Peterson, now 51, was initially sentenced to death nearly 17 years ago and was ordered Wednesday to serve the remainder of his life in prison after the Supreme Court overruled his death sentence in August 2020 amid allegations of juror misconduct. Laci's family members were allowed to give statements on her behalf.

Prosecutors have said Peterson murdered Laci and dumped her body in the San Francisco Bay from his fishing boat on Christmas Eve. Her body and the fetus of her unborn son washed ashore in April 2003. In his 2004 trial, prosecutors also pointed to Scott Peterson's affair with massage therapist Amber Frey, who testified that she had not known that he was married.

Fox News' Christina Coulter contributed to this report.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.