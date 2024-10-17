Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

'Yacht Killer' got taxpayer-funded sex change while on death row after Harris' 'behind the scenes' policy work

Skylar DeLeon plotted the murder of an Arizona couple who were tied to an anchor and drowned in the Pacific Ocean

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Harris dodges question on taxpayer-funded transgender surgery for prisoners Video

Harris dodges question on taxpayer-funded transgender surgery for prisoners

Steve Hilton reacts to Vice President Kamala Harris' response to a question from Bret Baier about her past support for taxpayer-funded gender transition surgery for criminals and illegal immigrants.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A California serial killer who tied an Arizona couple to an anchor and drowned them in the Pacific Ocean to raise money for a sex-change operation finally got one while sitting on death row – with taxpayers footing the bill thanks to left-wing policies pushed under former state Attorney General Kamala Harris, now the Democratic 2024 presidential nominee, according to a new report.

Skylar DeLeon, 45, is a former child actor, born John Jacobson Jr. in 1979. DeLeon was sentenced to death in 2009 for the 2004 murders of yacht owners Thomas and Jackie Hawks and was separately convicted of the 2003 murder of an associate named Jon Jarvi from Anaheim.

In a letter to the Washington Free Beacon published Tuesday, DeLeon wrote about receiving "gender affirming surgery and breast augmentation" on April 5, 2023. The killer had been taking female hormones since first arriving on death row in San Quentin on April 16, 2009.

The condemned inmate told Fox News Digital that "the media is saying things that are factually inaccurate." DeLeon declined to go into specifics but claimed to have obtained a legal name change to Skylar Sophia DeLeon 20 years ago. The killer, however, used that name while outwardly identifying as male for years.

HARRIS ONCE BOASTED OF ‘BEHIND THE SCENES’ WORK TO GET ‘EVERY’ TRANS INMATE ACCESS TO GENDER SURGERIES

A person holds up a black and white mugshot of Skylar DeLeon pre-transition, with the Hawkses' 55-foot yacht anchored in the background

A photo of Skylar Deleon is displayed at Newport Harbor in Newport Beach, California, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016. (Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

"I am sorry, but I can't talk with you," DeLeon wrote. "One thing though, quit calling me John Jacobson – that is not my name. My legal name is Skylar Sophia DeLeon. It has been changed since I was much younger, way before my arrest."

DeLeon had planned to use the victims' money to fund a sex-change operation as early as 2004, Orange Coast Magazine reported back in 2015.

According to court documents, DeLeon and then-wife Jennifer Henderson pretended to be interested in buying the 55-foot yacht, named "Well Deserved," from the Hawks couple.

Ryan Hawks holds a photo of his missing father Thomas Hawks

Ryan Hawks holds a photo of his missing parents, Thomas and Jackie Hawks, who were reported missing after they sold their boat. The photo was taken on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2004 at the Newport Beach police station. (Robert Lachman/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

DeLeon and two male accomplices attacked them with stun guns during a test drive. They forced the couple to hand over power of attorney. They handcuffed the victims, duct taped their eyes and mouths, and tied them to an anchor before shoving them overboard 55 miles offshore. Their bodies were never found.

After initially opposing taxpayer-funded transition surgery, Harris, during her failed 2020 campaign, took credit for securing access to sex-change drugs and operations for California inmates in an interview with the National Center for Transgender Equality.

3RD-STRIKE ‘TRANS’ RAPE SUSPECT PROMPTS REBELLION AGAINST CA LAW AFTER ATTACK IN WOMEN'S PRISON

Harris arrives in New Jersey

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Trenton-Mercer Airport in Mercer County, New Jersey, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024 en route to a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

"When I was attorney general, I learned that the California Department of Corrections, which was a client of mine – I didn't get to choose my clients … they were standing in the way of surgery for prisoners," she told the organization in a 2019 interview.

"And there was a specific case. When I learned about the case, I worked behind-the-scenes to not only make sure that that transgender woman got the services she was deserving – it was not only about that case – I made sure that they changed the policy in the state of California so that every transgender inmate in the prison system would have access to the medical care that they desire and need."

The Golden State's lenient treatment of trans inmates has prompted an uproar more than once. One inmate who claimed to be a trans female, Tremaine Deon Carroll, was transferred out of a women's prison after being indicted on two rape charges.

Skylar Deleon talks to attorneys

Skylar DeLeon talks to attorneys at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach, California, on March 4, 2004. (Glenn Koenig/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

BIOLOGICAL MEN ARE NOW WELCOME IN CALIFORNIA WOMEN'S PRISONS: ‘AN AGENDA FOR FEMALE ERASURE’

The James "Hannah" Tubbs case in Los Angeles also prompted a deputy district attorney to come forward with whistleblower allegations after the convicted child molester and killer was released from a prior sentence in an adult male prison to juvenile custody in LA, where he began identifying as a female and joked about gaining access to underage girls.

He is currently being held in a men's prison after pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge for beating his friend to death with a rock over $100.

Detective wearing booties and gloves explains layout of victims yacht

Newport Beach Detective David Byington, wearing booties and gloves, walks through the kitchen area of the yacht Well Deserved in Newport Beach, California, on Tuesday, March 3, 2009. (Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Amie Ichikawa, the executive director and a founding member of Woman II Woman, a Christian rehabilitation group for women re-entering society after prison, told Fox News Digital that she had feared for DeLeon's ex-wife back in 2021, when trans inmate transfers to female prisons picked up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She was among the women who I feared for the most – the ones with ex-husbands who decided to transition," she said, arguing that women's facilities are inherently less secure.

Handout picture of Jennifer Henderson Deleon, wife of Skylar Deleon.

Jennifer Henderson DeLeon is seen in this undated handout picture. (REUTERS/Orange County Sheriff's Department)

"There is no equivalent security level to men’s death row in any women's prison," she said. "[Central California Women's Facility] is basically the same as a men’s level 2 as far as staffing, safety and funding is concerned."

Fox News' Alec Schemmel and The Associated Press contributed to this report.