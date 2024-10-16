Menendez brothers inch closer to freedom from 'life without parole' for parents' Beverly Hills murders

With Los Angeles' infamous Menendez brothers inching closer to freedom despite sentences of life without parole for the shotgun murders of their parents in 1989, more than a dozen family members are rallying outside the city's Hall of Justice Wednesday to call on District Attorney George Gascon to push for a resentencing that could set them free before the end of the year.

Also slated to speak at the 4 p.m. rally were the brothers' defense attorneys, Mark Geragos and Cliff Gardner, and celebrity Rosie O'Donnell, who has been working with the older brother, Lyle Menendez, as he remains incarcerated.

After a mistrial, the brothers were convicted and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. A resentencing now under new California laws could be controversial because the district attorney overseeing their case is up for reelection in less than a month.

But lawyers for the brothers argue they should have been convicted of manslaughter, not murder. If they had, they would've already been released from prison.

They filed an appeal earlier this year under the new law, which gives district attorneys the authority to make resentencing recommendations.

Erik and Joseph "Lyle" Menendez, the sons of former RCA Records executive Jose Menendez and his wife Mary "Kitty" Menendez, have been in prison since the 1990s after killing their parents in a shotgun massacre at their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989.

They accused their father of sexual abuse and fired so many shots they had to go back to the car to reload before firing the shot that killed their mother, who had tried to escape after being wounded, according to authorities.

The scene was so gory that one of the crime scene investigators on the case previously told Fox News Digital a detective held an umbrella overhead to block dripping blood and guts.

"It comes down to one thing," retired Beverly Hills forensic specialist Clark Fogg said earlier this month. "The reason why they're in jail is that they killed their mother and father brutally, not poison them, but shotgun them to death to a point that they were all over the ceiling."

At the heart of their appeal is a letter unveiled earlier this year from Erik Menendez to his cousin Andy Cano, purportedly written months before the murders, that contains evidence that their father was sexually abusing the sender when they killed him.

Cano testified at trial that his cousin had told him about the abuse when he was just 13 years old, but prosecutors downplayed the allegations of sexual abuse and said the brothers merely wanted to live a lavish lifestyle with their inheritance – pointing to everything they bought after the slayings, which included a Porsche, Rolex watches and a restaurant.

Cano's mother found the letter in 2015. He died in 2003.

Gascon has for months signaled he may be open to reducing their sentence.

If they are resentenced without the aggravating factor, they could become immediately eligible for parole.

And more than a dozen relatives of the brothers and their slain parents also support their release.

The Menendez brothers are now both in their 50s.

They were 21 and 18 at the time of the murders.

