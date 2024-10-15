Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime

Delphi murders trial: Suspect Richard Allen's attorneys make stunning revelation about hair at crime scene

Jury selection for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen's trial began on Oct. 14

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
close
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen's lawyers say he is enduring 'prisoner of war' conditions Video

Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen's lawyers say he is enduring 'prisoner of war' conditions

Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen's lawyers say he is enduring "prisoner of war" living conditions in a motion obtained by FOX 59 Indianapolis. 

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Attorneys for Richard Allen, the Indiana man accused of killing 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams on a hiking trail in February 2017, said on Tuesday that a hair found near the victims' bodies did not match Allen, according to local news.

Allen's attorney, Andrew Baldwin, made the revelation for the first time during "mini opening statements" ahead of jury selection in Carroll County, according to FOX 59 Indianapolis. 

Potential jurors have been transported into Carroll County from neighboring Allen County after Allen's attorneys asked the case be moved out of fear that Carroll County residents may not be impartial due to the high-profile nature of the case in the area and around the country.

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams, who covered the case locally when it broke, said it feels like just yesterday that Liberty and Abigail were initially reported missing.

DELPHI MURDERS: MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING 2 GIRLS IS ‘HIS OWN WORST ENEMY,’ EXPERT SAYS

Libby German and Abby Williams

Delphi police recovered Libby German's cellphone beneath her body on Feb. 14, 2017. The phone had a 43-second video showing Abigail Williams walking on the Monon High Bridge in Delphi toward Libby while a man wearing a dark jacket and jeans walks behind her. (FOX Nation)

"I think the sentiment overall, at first, from people in the community and journalists who were covering it, was that it was going to be a missing persons case that was going to be solved, like these little girls in this small town maybe slept over at a friend's house and didn't tell their grandparents or parents," McAdams recalled. "I don't think anybody thought that it was going to be this huge murder mystery case that took over like the whole state and the whole country."

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Liberty and Abigail vanished while walking along the Monon High Bridge Trail on Feb. 13, 2017. They were found dead the next morning. Allen, now 52, was questioned months after authorities recovered the girls' bodies, but he was not arrested at the time.

Allen was initially arrested in 2022, when he was working at a CVS store in Delphi, five years after the killings.

TRIAL FOR DELPHI, INDIANA, MURDER SUSPECT MOVED UP TO MAY

Richard Matthew Alllen

Officers escort Richard Allen out of the Carroll County courthouse following a hearing, Nov. 22, 2022, in Delphi, Indiana. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

McAdams said Delphi was the kind of close-knit community where residents didn't lock their doors at night before the murders happened.

"I don't think anyone I talked to, including police in the beginning, really thought it was somebody that was from that community," McAdams said. "So now, to find out that the main suspect is this Richard Allen, who was living in the town the entire time, I think blew everybody's mind."

DELPHI MURDERS SUSPECT RICHARD ALLEN CONFESSED TO KILLING 2 GIRLS IN JAIL CALLS: COURT DOCS

Police recovered Libby's cellphone under her body on Feb. 14, 2017. The phone had a 43-second video that shows Abigail walking on the Monon High Bridge in Delphi toward Libby while a man in a dark jacket and jeans walks behind her. The man can be heard ordering the girls "down the hill," according to an affidavit.

Richard Allen mugshot

Richard Allen was arrested in October 2022 for the 2017 murders of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. (Indiana State Police)

Libby captured the video at 2:13 p.m., less than 25 minutes after she and Abigail's family members dropped them off at the trail.

More than five years after their deaths, investigators executed a search warrant at Allen's home in Delphi on Oct. 13, 2022, and they recovered a blue Carhartt jacket, a SIG Sauer P226 .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun and a .40-caliber S&W cartridge in a "wooden keepsake box" from a dresser between two closets in Allen's bedroom, according to authorities. 

PROSECUTORS IN DELPHI MURDERS CASE CALL PAGAN CULT RITUAL NARRATIVE ‘COLORFUL, DRAMATIC’ AND ‘UNPROFESSIONAL’

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter speaks during a press conference after they arrested Richard Allen due to the 2017 murder of the two eighth-graders in Delphi.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced at a press conference that they had arrested Indiana man Richard Allen for the murders of Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, in 2017. (Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket)

The handgun recovered at Allen's home was consistent with a .40-caliber unspent bullet police located at the site of the murders in 2017, police said.

"[T]he most damning evidence that the state police had was the bullet left at the scene that fell out of his weapon that he still had at his house, and it had the same markings on it," McAdams said.

GIRLS KILLED IN DELPHI MURDERS WERE SACRIFICED IN PAGAN CULT RITUAL, DEFENSE CLAIMS

Delphi murder victims

On Feb. 14, 2017, Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, were killed while biking on trails near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. (Indiana State Police)

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

She added her belief that the victims' families "just want this to be over": "If his attorneys do bring all these different things forward… I think [the victims' families] are just going to just be more upset."

The high-profile, small-town murder case has been wrought with legal back-and-forth, clerical errors and misinformation spread through social media in the years leading up to Allen's trial.

Journalist Áine Cain and Indiana-based attorney Kevin Greenlee, who co-host "The Murder Sheet" podcast, were the first to report that Allen's delayed arrest was likely the result of a clerical error or misfiling of a tip that was not properly processed in 2017.

DELPHI MURDERS: KNIFE LIKELY USED IN KILLING OF 2 GIRLS ON HIKING TRAIL, DOCS REVEAL

Runners run on a snow covered Monon Trial, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Runners run on a snow-covered Monon Trail, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Prosecutors have alleged in previous court filings that Allen "admitted that he committed the offenses that he is charged with no less than five times while talking to his wife and his mother on the public jail phones available at the Indiana Department of Corrections" in a June 2023 filing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRUE CRIME FROM FOX NEWS

Allen's attorneys, Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi, alleged in a 136-page memorandum released in September 2023 that there is "overwhelming evidence" to support the narrative that "[m]embers of a pagan Norse religion, called Odinism, hijacked by white nationalists, ritualistically sacrificed Abigail Williams and Liberty German."

The defense said the evidence backing the details in their memo "was found scattered over no less than 10 hard drives and several flash drives provided by the prosecution, meaning that the Defense is not making wild accusations, but rather primarily relaying facts and information that is backed up by the prosecutor’s own discovery, even discovery that the prosecution just provided to the Defense as late as September 8, 2023."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While prosecutors have dismissed the claims as outlandish, Allen's attorneys may get to argue their Odinism theory in court during their client's trial.

McAdams believes the trial may reopen wounds for people in the Delphi community who have been trying for nearly eight years to heal after the horrific murders.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.