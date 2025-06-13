Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Karen Read's deliberations, Travis Decker's manhunt, Madeleine McCann's search

Menendez brothers' precedent, Bryan Kohberger's advantage, Karen Read's defense

Karen Read leaves court at the end of Day 32 of her trial Video

Karen Read leaves court at the end of Day 32 of her trial

Karen Read leaves Norfolk Superior Courthouse at the end of Day 32 of her trial in Dedham, Massachusetts on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital) 

POETIC JUSTICE: Fate of Karen Read now in jury's hands as murder trial reaches critical phase

FEDS ON HIS TAIL: US Marshals escalate manhunt for fugitive dad wanted in daughters' murders

TOXIC DOSE: Chiropractor accused of poisoning wife with lead during divorce now claims he was a victim too: report

Karen Read greets supporters.

Karen Read, speaks to a supporter as she and her legal team leave the Dedham, Mass. courthouse, after the judge issued instructions to the jury in Read's trial at Norfolk Superior Court, Friday, June 13, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds) (Josh Reynolds/AP Photo)

'YOU'RE A PRISONER': Former sex trafficking victim pardoned by President Trump reveals disturbing secrets of legal brothel

DEFENSE IN THE DARK: How Bryan Kohberger's notoriously mum defense attorney is using the media to her advantage

CLOSING TIME: Karen Read trial nears its finale: What each side is banking on

WITNESS SHOWDOWN: Karen Read trial testimony ends with defense expert dismantling Lexus crash allegation

WORD OF WARNING: California lawmaker warns Menendez brothers' case is driving return of bill to release thousands of killers

Travis Decker and his three daughters

Travis Decker is accused of killing his three daughters before disappearing into the Washington wilderness.  (Wenatchee Police Department via AP; Whitney Decker via AP)

LETHAL OBSESSION: Mother sensed 'strong danger' from son-in-law weeks before daughter's murder during camping trip

REASONABLE DOUBTS?: Final defense witness in Karen Read trial pumps brakes on Lexus collision theory

DEFENSE STRATEGY: Karen Read announces she will not testify in her defense as Massachusetts trial nears conclusion after 30 days

'SECURE YOUR HOMES': Father who allegedly killed his three daughters possibly spotted hiding in remote wilderness by hikers

Madeleine McCann

In this handout photo, relased September 16, 2007 missing child Madeleine McCann smiles. (Handout/Getty Images)

POKING HOLES: Defense attorney's dramatic courtroom move has legal experts talking in Karen Read murder trial

DEATH SCENE DOUBTS: Karen Read’s defense links John O’Keefe head wound to fall, not vehicle impact

TACTICAL SHIFT: Feds take over manhunt for suspected killer dad as authorities reveal three daughters’ cause of death

'HIRED GUNS' SHOWDOWN: Jury skepticism of experts could determine outcome in Karen Read murder trial: former judge

BURIED SECRETS: Madeleine McCann search resumes as suspect's prison release looms after years behind bars

This article was written by Fox News staff.