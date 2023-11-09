Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Alex Murdaugh court clerk breaks silence; Kaitlin Armstrong's ex grilled

'Take Care of Maya' ends in victory, game over for 'Tiger King' star, and serial killer nurse suspect eyed in Hollywood copycat patient slayings

Alex Murdaugh and Becky Hill holding.

Alex Murdaugh in the Colleton County Courthouse during his double murder trial in South Carolina. Court Clerk Becky Hill reads the jury's guilty verdict March 2, 2023.  (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post Courier/Pool/ screenshot Fox News)

Welcome to the Fox News True Crime Newsletter and updates from our true crime hub.

'CONFOUNDED GAMBIT' - Prosecutors fire back at Alex Murdaugh's claims of jury tampering. Continue reading here…

Rebecca Hill wearing a gray scarf

Rebecca Hill arrives to the Today Show studio in New York City, March 6, 2023. Becky Hill was the court clerk in the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. (Jennifer Mitchell for Fox News Digital)

SPINNING HIS WHEELS - Pro-cyclist testifies how he dumped woman who allegedly killed his lover. Continue reading here…

Kaitlin Armstrong listens to opening statements

Kaitlin Armstrong listens to opening statements during the first day of her trial at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Armstrong is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson.  (Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)

'NO ONE IS SAFE' - Rachel Morin's family uses novel strategy to hunt for her killer. Continue reading here…

'DOESN'T ADD UP' - California woman vanishes on yoga retreat, family challenges claim she drowned. Continue reading here…

CASH CRUNCH - Suspected wife killer dodges legal hit as murder case waits for DNA. Continue reading here…

'TAKE CARE OF MAYA' - Young woman in hit docuseries sobs in court after victory over hospital for mom's suicide. Continue reading here…

A photo illustration showing Maya Kowalski in a hospital bed and Maya Kowalski today

Florida jury on Thursday awarded more than $200 million in damages to the family of Maya Kowalski in civil suit against Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.  (WTVT/Netflix)

GAME OVER - 'Tiger King' star pleads guilty to federal money laundering, wildlife trafficking. Continue reading here…

Doc Antle was indicted on money laundering charges

This image provided by the Horry County Sheriff's Office in Conway, S.C., shows Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, who was arrested by the FBI, Friday, June 3, 2022, on federal money laundering charges. He pleaded guilty this week. (Horry County Sheriff's Office)

NIGHTMARE SPOUSE - Florida man accused of drugging spouse with allergy meds in life insurance plot. Continue reading here...

PILLOW THERAPY - Suspected serial killer nurse in Hollywood copycat patient slayings, investigators say. Continue reading here…

Heather Pressdee selfie.

Pennsylvania nurse Heather Pressdee is accused of killing at least 17 patients.  (Facebook)

SNAPPED: Woman's final moments before teen brother-in-law allegedly killed her and her two young sons. Continue reading here…

