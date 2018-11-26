FOX NEWS FIRST: Mayhem at the border; Trump looks to boost Hyde-Smith in Senate runoff battle; Cyber Monday tips

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



Clashes broke out Sunday between U.S. Border Patrol agents and Central American migrants who attempted to rush a major port of entry in California. Meanwhile, President Trump threatened to close the entire southern border in a dispute with Mexico over asylum-seekers

A Democratic senator suggested in a tweet that U.S. agents used 'chemical weapons' on migrants attempting to cross the border illegally - and later backtracked

President Trump is scheduled to appear at rallies in Mississippi on Monday in support of Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who faces Democrat Mike Espy in a pivotal runoff election on Tuesday

The United States on Sunday offered up to a $5 million reward for information leading to culprits behind the deadly 2008 Mumbai terror attacks

It is Cyber Monday, and analysts say shoppers will see more sites charging sales tax. One expert on FOX Business offers strategies for great deals

THE LEAD STORY - CHAOS AT THE BORDER - Images and videos posted on social media Sunday showed hundreds of migrants from a Central American caravan pushing past Mexican riot police and rushing the border at the port of entry in San Ysidro, Calif., in a major test for both U.S. border authorities and Mexican officials ... U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it temporarily suspended northbound and southbound crossings for both pedestrians and vehicles at the San Ysidro port of entry for approximately five-and-a-half hours. U.S. border agents shot several rounds of tear gas after some migrants attempted to penetrate various points along the border and threw what appeared to be rocks at U.S. authorities. Mexico's Milenio TV showed images of migrants climbing over fences and peeling back metal sheeting to enter. Tear gas fumes were carried by the wind toward people who were hundreds of feet away, including some children.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in a statement that DHS “will not tolerate this type of lawlessness and will not hesitate to shut down ports of entry for security and public safety reasons." The Mexican Interior Ministry said Sunday afternoon it would immediately deport the migrants who tried to "violently" breach the border. The dramatic escalation at the border came as Mexico's incoming government denied reports Saturday that it had struck a deal with the White House to keep asylum-seekers in the country while their claims move through U.S. immigration courts. President Trump, for his part, again threatened to close the entire southern border if no deal could be reached between the two counties. - Reported by Gregg Re (@gregg_re on Twitter)

LIBERAL HYSTERIA OVER BORDER VIOLENCE: Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, tweeted Sunday that the use of tear gas against Central American migrants who attempted to enter the U.S. illegally may have been a violation of international agreements governing the use of chemical weapons -- before he backtracked ... In response to reports of U.S. agents using tear gas on migrants, Schatz initially tweeted: "Tear gas across the border against unarmed families is a new low." Approximately 45 minutes later, Schatz tweeted: "Who gave the order? Did it implement or contravene policy?" He then tweeted "WHO GAVE THE ORDER?" in all caps. Schatz then asked: "Why tear gas? Is this consistent with the Conventions on Chemical Weapons?" However, the tweet was posted for just a few minutes before it was deleted and replaced by another message. In an exchange with opinion writer Stephen Miller, Schatz admitted that "I went ahead and deleted the one about chemical weapons because I just don’t know enough about what happened." He then asked Miller: "Does this not strike you as excessive?" - Reported by Samuel Chamberlain (@SChamberlainFOX on Twitter)

SEEKING A 'TRUMP BUMP': President Trump is scheduled to return to the campaign trail on Monday to give a boost to incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in the final hours of her battle with Democrat Mike Espy over Mississippi's Senate seat ... The closely watched runoff election this Tuesday between Hyde-Smith and Espy is the last U.S. Senate race to be decided in 2018 and will determine whether Republicans add to their slim majority. Espy, a former U.S. secretary of agriculture, is seeking to become Mississippi's first black senator since Reconstruction. Race has become the dominant issue is the final weeks of the campaign as Hyde-Smith has had to defend herself against several stumbles: A photograph of her wearing a replica Confederate soldier's hat, as well as a video of her praising a supporter by saying she would sit in the front row of a public hanging with him. Trump has supported Hyde-Smith throughout the controversies. They are set to appear together Monday in Tupelo, best known as the birthplace of Elvis Presley, and are then scheduled to fly to the Gulf Coast for a rally in Biloxi. - Reported by Bradford Betz (@bradford_betz on Twitter)

STILL SEEKING JUSTICE, 10 YEARS LATER: The U.S. on Sunday offered up to $5 million for information about the attackers who unleashed terror in India's largest city 10 years ago in a horrifying siege that killed 166 people, including six Americans ... Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the reward in a statement, calling for justice for the families of the victims in Mumbai. "It is an affront to the families of the victims that, after ten years, those who planned the Mumbai attack have still not been convicted for their involvement," Pompeo said. "We call upon all countries, particularly Pakistan, to uphold their UN Security Council obligations to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for this atrocity, including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and its affiliates." - Reported by Nicole Darrah (@nicoledarrah on Twitter)

NEW CYBER MONDAY SALES TAXES - AND TIPS: Shoppers heading online to purchase holiday gifts will find they're being charged sales tax at some websites where they weren't before. The reason: the Supreme Court ... A June ruling gave states the go-ahead to require more companies to collect sales tax on online purchases. Now, more than two dozen have moved to take advantage of the ruling, many ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. Whether shoppers get charged sales tax on their online purchases comes down to where they live and where they're shopping. Before the Supreme Court's recent decision, the rule was that businesses selling online had to collect sales tax only in states where they had stores, warehouses or another physical presence. That meant that major retailers such as Apple, Best Buy, Macy's and Target, which have brick-and-mortar stores nationwide, were generally collecting sales tax from online customers. But that wasn't the case for businesses with a big online presence but few physical locations.

Vera Gibbons, founder and editor of “NoPo,” a free daily consumer newsletter, offers Cyber Monday shopping strategies on FOX Business: (1) Research, research, research. (2) Act quickly (3) Watch self-gifting (4) Pay with the right card. CLICK HERE for more details.

